Match Preview
The University of Kentucky Wildcats face off against the University of North Carolina Tar Heels in what promises to be an exciting semifinal match. Both teams have shown exceptional skills throughout the tournament, and this game is expected to be a close contest. Kentucky's strong defensive play and North Carolina's high-scoring offense will be key factors to watch.
The winner of this game will advance to the championship finals, scheduled for Saturday. With both teams having passionate fan bases, this is sure to be a thrilling game from start to finish. Tune in to ESPN 2 for live coverage and expert commentary.
ESPN 2 Schedule Today
Morning Events
Premier League Soccer: Manchester United vs. Arsenal
Highlights from the latest Premier League match
Tennis: US Open Qualifying Round
Live coverage of the US Open qualifying matches
Golf: PGA Tour - The Open Championship
Third round coverage from the prestigious Open Championship
Afternoon Events
MLB Baseball: New York Yankees vs. Boston Red Sox
Live coverage of this historic rivalry matchup
NHL Hockey: Stanley Cup Finals - Game 5
The battle for the Stanley Cup continues
Boxing: Heavyweight Championship Bout
Title fight featuring the current heavyweight champion
Evening Events
NCAA Basketball Championship: Final Four
Semifinal matchup between two top college basketball teams
MLS Soccer: Los Angeles FC vs. Seattle Sounders
Western Conference rivalry matchup
ESPN FC Daily Review
Daily recap of the biggest soccer stories from around the world