ESPN 2 Schedule Today - Complete List of Sports Events
SportsPulse

ESPN 2 Schedule Today

Get the complete schedule of sports events airing on ESPN 2 today. Stay updated with live coverage, start times, and key matchups across various sports.

July 25, 2025
10:30 AM EST
ESPN 2 Sports Coverage

Featured Event of the Day

NCAA Basketball Championship
LIVE NOW

NCAA Basketball Championship: Final Four

Top college basketball teams compete for the national championship

Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis
7:30 PM EST
University of Kentucky Wildcats Kentucky Wildcats
VS
University of North Carolina Tar Heels North Carolina Tar Heels

Match Preview

The University of Kentucky Wildcats face off against the University of North Carolina Tar Heels in what promises to be an exciting semifinal match. Both teams have shown exceptional skills throughout the tournament, and this game is expected to be a close contest. Kentucky's strong defensive play and North Carolina's high-scoring offense will be key factors to watch.

The winner of this game will advance to the championship finals, scheduled for Saturday. With both teams having passionate fan bases, this is sure to be a thrilling game from start to finish. Tune in to ESPN 2 for live coverage and expert commentary.

ESPN 2 Schedule Today

Morning Events

LIVE 6:00 AM EST

Premier League Soccer: Manchester United vs. Arsenal

Highlights from the latest Premier League match

Duration: 2h 15m
Manchester United Logo Manchester United vs Arsenal Arsenal Logo
UPCOMING 8:30 AM EST

Tennis: US Open Qualifying Round

Live coverage of the US Open qualifying matches

Duration: 3h 30m
Tennis Player 1 A. Zverev
vs
Tennis Player 2 D. Shapovalov
UPCOMING 10:00 AM EST

Golf: PGA Tour - The Open Championship

Third round coverage from the prestigious Open Championship

Duration: 4h 45m
Featured Players:
R. McIlroy B. DeChambeau J. Spieth

Afternoon Events

UPCOMING 12:30 PM EST

MLB Baseball: New York Yankees vs. Boston Red Sox

Live coverage of this historic rivalry matchup

Duration: 3h 30m
New York Yankees Logo Yankees @ Red Sox Boston Red Sox Logo
UPCOMING 3:00 PM EST

NHL Hockey: Stanley Cup Finals - Game 5

The battle for the Stanley Cup continues

Duration: 2h 45m
Tampa Bay Lightning Logo Tampa Bay Lightning vs Colorado Avalanche Colorado Avalanche Logo
UPCOMING 5:30 PM EST

Boxing: Heavyweight Championship Bout

Title fight featuring the current heavyweight champion

Duration: 2h 15m
Boxer 1 J. Fury (Champion)
vs
Boxer 2 D. Whyte (Challenger)

Evening Events

HIGHLIGHT 7:30 PM EST

NCAA Basketball Championship: Final Four

Semifinal matchup between two top college basketball teams

Duration: 2h 45m
University of Kentucky Wildcats Kentucky Wildcats
VS
University of North Carolina Tar Heels North Carolina Tar Heels
UPCOMING 10:00 PM EST

MLS Soccer: Los Angeles FC vs. Seattle Sounders

Western Conference rivalry matchup

Duration: 2h 15m
Los Angeles FC Logo LAFC vs Seattle Seattle Sounders Logo
UPCOMING 11:30 PM EST

ESPN FC Daily Review

Daily recap of the biggest soccer stories from around the world

Duration: 1h 00m
Hosted by: Steve Nicol and Taylor Twellman
滚动至顶部