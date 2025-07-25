ESPN 2 Schedule Today

Match Preview

The University of Kentucky Wildcats face off against the University of North Carolina Tar Heels in what promises to be an exciting semifinal match. Both teams have shown exceptional skills throughout the tournament, and this game is expected to be a close contest. Kentucky's strong defensive play and North Carolina's high-scoring offense will be key factors to watch.

The winner of this game will advance to the championship finals, scheduled for Saturday. With both teams having passionate fan bases, this is sure to be a thrilling game from start to finish. Tune in to ESPN 2 for live coverage and expert commentary.