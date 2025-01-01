ESPN 2 Schedule
Your comprehensive guide to the latest sports events and programming on ESPN 2. Stay updated with live games, premieres, and exclusive content.
Upcoming on ESPN 2
NCAA Men's Basketball: Duke vs. North Carolina
Watch the rivalry continue as Duke Blue Devils take on the North Carolina Tar Heels in this highly anticipated college basketball matchup.
UFC Fight Night: Santos vs. Ankalaev
Main event features a light heavyweight bout between Glover Teixeira and Magomed Ankalaev. Don't miss this exciting matchup.
Premier League: Manchester United vs. Arsenal
Two Premier League giants face off in a crucial match that could have title implications. United hosts Arsenal at Old Trafford.
US Open: Quarterfinal Match
Watch the quarterfinal action from the US Open as two top-ranked players battle it out for a spot in the semifinals.
MLB: New York Yankees vs. Boston Red Sox
The rivalry continues as the Yankees host the Red Sox in this crucial American League East matchup.
College Football: Ohio State vs. Michigan State
The Buckeyes take on the Spartans in this Big Ten showdown. A must-watch for college football fans.
The Complete Guide to ESPN 2's 2025 Sports Schedule
ESPN 2 continues to bring you the best in sports programming with an exciting lineup of live events, original shows, and exclusive content throughout the year. From college basketball to MMA, soccer to tennis, there's something for every sports fan.
Weekly Schedule
|Day
|Time (ET)
|Event
|Sport
|Type
|Action
|
Today
Wednesday, July 23
|
7:30 PM
|
NCAA Basketball: Duke vs. North Carolina
|Basketball
|Live
|
Today
Wednesday, July 23
|
10:00 PM
|
UFC Fight Night: Santos vs. Ankalaev
|MMA
|Live
|
Tomorrow
Thursday, July 24
|
2:30 PM
|
Premier League: Manchester United vs. Arsenal
|Soccer
|Live
|
Tomorrow
Thursday, July 24
|
12:00 PM
|
US Open: Quarterfinal Match
|Tennis
|Live
|
Tomorrow
Thursday, July 24
|
7:00 PM
|
MLB: New York Yankees vs. Boston Red Sox
|Baseball
|Live
|
Saturday
July 25
|
8:00 PM
|
College Football: Ohio State vs. Michigan State
|Football
|Live Exclusive
