ESPN 2 Schedule

Your comprehensive guide to the latest sports events and programming on ESPN 2. Stay updated with live games, premieres, and exclusive content.

NCAA Basketball Game
LIVE
7:30 PM ET
Basketball Tonight

NCAA Men's Basketball: Duke vs. North Carolina

Watch the rivalry continue as Duke Blue Devils take on the North Carolina Tar Heels in this highly anticipated college basketball matchup.

Duke Blue Devils Logo Duke vs North Carolina Tar Heels Logo UNC
MMA Fight
10:00 PM ET
MMA Tonight

UFC Fight Night: Santos vs. Ankalaev

Main event features a light heavyweight bout between Glover Teixeira and Magomed Ankalaev. Don't miss this exciting matchup.

Glover Teixeira Teixeira vs Magomed Ankalaev Ankalaev
Soccer Match
2:30 PM ET
Soccer Tomorrow

Premier League: Manchester United vs. Arsenal

Two Premier League giants face off in a crucial match that could have title implications. United hosts Arsenal at Old Trafford.

Manchester United Logo Man Utd vs Arsenal Logo Arsenal
Tennis Match
12:00 PM ET
Tennis Tomorrow

US Open: Quarterfinal Match

Watch the quarterfinal action from the US Open as two top-ranked players battle it out for a spot in the semifinals.

Tennis Player 1 Player A vs Tennis Player 2 Player B
Baseball Game
7:00 PM ET
Baseball Tomorrow

MLB: New York Yankees vs. Boston Red Sox

The rivalry continues as the Yankees host the Red Sox in this crucial American League East matchup.

Yankees Logo Yankees vs Red Sox Logo Red Sox
Football Game
8:00 PM ET
EXCLUSIVE
Football Saturday

College Football: Ohio State vs. Michigan State

The Buckeyes take on the Spartans in this Big Ten showdown. A must-watch for college football fans.

Ohio State Logo Ohio St vs Michigan State Logo Michigan St

Weekly Schedule

Day Time (ET) Event Sport Type Action
Today
Wednesday, July 23
7:30 PM
NCAA Basketball: Duke vs. North Carolina
 Basketball Live
Today
Wednesday, July 23
10:00 PM
UFC Fight Night: Santos vs. Ankalaev
 MMA Live
Tomorrow
Thursday, July 24
2:30 PM
Premier League: Manchester United vs. Arsenal
 Soccer Live
Tomorrow
Thursday, July 24
12:00 PM
US Open: Quarterfinal Match
 Tennis Live
Tomorrow
Thursday, July 24
7:00 PM
MLB: New York Yankees vs. Boston Red Sox
 Baseball Live
Saturday
July 25
8:00 PM
College Football: Ohio State vs. Michigan State
 Football Live Exclusive
How to Watch

Find out the best ways to catch all the action on ESPN 2.

  • Cable/Satellite

    Check your local listings for channel number.

  • ESPN App

    Stream live games on your mobile device.

  • ESPN.com

    Watch on your computer with a subscription.

Streaming Services

Hulu Live TV
YouTube TV
Sling TV
FuboTV
DirecTV Stream
ESPN+

