ESPN Soccer Results

Get the latest soccer results, scores, and highlights from around the world's top leagues, including the Premier League, La Liga, Bundesliga, Serie A, and Ligue 1. Our comprehensive coverage brings you detailed match analysis, key statistics, and breaking news from the soccer universe.

Champions League Quarter-Finals: Drama Unfolds

The Champions League quarter-finals have provided plenty of excitement, with several top teams facing elimination. Real Madrid's thrilling comeback against Manchester City and Bayern Munich's dominant display against Paris Saint-Germain have been the highlights of this round.

Key Results: Real Madrid 3-2 Manchester City (Agg: 4-3)

Bayern Munich 4-1 Paris Saint-Germain (Agg: 5-2)

AC Milan 1-0 Napoli (Agg: 1-0)

Benfica 2-1 Liverpool (Agg: 3-3, Benfica advance on away goals)

The semi-final draw will take place next week, with the first legs scheduled for June 4-5 and the second legs on June 11-12. Fans can expect more thrilling encounters as the competition reaches its climax.

Domestic League Standings Update

In domestic leagues, the title races are heating up in several countries. In the Premier League, Manchester City have already secured the championship with three games to spare, while in La Liga, Barcelona and Real Madrid are locked in a tight battle for the title.

Premier League - Top 4 # Team P W D L Pts 1 Manchester City 35 27 5 3 86 2 Arsenal 35 24 6 5 78 3 Manchester United 35 22 7 6 73 4 Newcastle United 35 19 8 8 65 La Liga - Top 3 # Team P W D L Pts 1 Barcelona 35 26 5 4 83 2 Real Madrid 35 25 6 4 81 3 Atletico Madrid 35 20 8 7 68

Player Performances and Standings

Individual performances continue to shape the narrative of this season. Erling Haaland's incredible goal-scoring form has him leading the charts in both the Premier League and Champions League, while Kylian Mbappé and Robert Lewandowski are close behind in their respective leagues.

Premier League Top Scorers Erling Haaland (Man City) 32 goals

Harry Kane (Tottenham) 24 goals

Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) 22 goals

Gabriel Jesus (Arsenal) 18 goals La Liga Top Scorers Kylian Mbappé (Real Madrid) 28 goals

Robert Lewandowski (Barcelona) 25 goals

Vinicius Jr. (Real Madrid) 19 goals

Joao Felix (Atletico Madrid) 17 goals

Upcoming Fixtures

Looking ahead, the football calendar is packed with exciting fixtures. Here are some of the key matches to watch:

Weekend Highlights (May 26-28, 2025) Sat, 15:00 Arsenal vs Manchester United Premier League Sat, 17:30 Real Madrid vs Sevilla La Liga Sun, 14:00 Bayern Munich vs Borussia Dortmund Bundesliga

Managerial Changes and Transfer News

The football world is also abuzz with managerial changes and transfer rumors. Mauricio Pochettino's appointment as Chelsea manager has generated significant interest, while several high-profile players are being linked with moves to new clubs.

Managerial Changes Mauricio Pochettino appointed as Chelsea manager

Julen Lopetegui replaces Diego Simeone at Atletico Madrid

Thomas Tuchel joins Paris Saint-Germain Transfer Rumors Harry Kane to Manchester City - £150M deal in progress

Declan Rice to Real Madrid - £120M transfer imminent

Ousmane Dembele to Manchester United - £80M fee agreed

Conclusion

As the football season enters its final stages, the competition is intensifying across all major leagues and tournaments. From the Champions League quarter-finals to the domestic title races, every match is crucial. Stay tuned to ESPN for all the latest results, analysis, and breaking news from the world of soccer.

Whether you're a fan of the Premier League, La Liga, Bundesliga, or any other league, our comprehensive coverage ensures you never miss a moment of the action. For more in-depth analysis and exclusive content, subscribe to ESPN+.