ESPN Soccer Results

Latest Results

Champions League: Quarter-Finals Highlights

Real Madrid vs. Manchester City, Bayern Munich vs. Paris Saint-Germain, and other exciting matchups.

Featured Matches

Premier League FT
Manchester United Logo Manchester United
2 - 1
Chelsea Chelsea Logo
Old Trafford May 15, 2025
Match Stats Lineups
La Liga FT
Barcelona Logo Barcelona
3 - 0
Real Madrid Real Madrid Logo
Camp Nou May 14, 2025
Match Stats Lineups
Bundesliga FT
Bayern Munich Logo Bayern Munich
4 - 1
Borussia Dortmund Borussia Dortmund Logo
Allianz Arena May 13, 2025
Match Stats Lineups

Latest News

TRANSFERS

Haaland Completes Record £200M Move to Real Madrid

Erling Haaland has officially joined Real Madrid in a world-record transfer deal, becoming the most expensive player in football history. The Norwegian striker will link up with Benzema and Vinicius Jr. in what promises to be a formidable attacking lineup.

David Ornstein

2 hours ago

INJURY UPDATE

Kane Out for Six Weeks with Hamstring Injury

England captain Harry Kane will miss Tottenham's crucial Champions League tie against AC Milan...

5 hours ago

MANAGERIAL NEWS

Pochettino Confirmed as New Chelsea Manager

Former Tottenham and PSG boss Mauricio Pochettino has been appointed as the new head coach of Chelsea...

1 day ago

LEAGUE UPDATE

City Clinch Premier League Title with Three Games to Spare

Manchester City have been crowned Premier League champions for the third consecutive season...

2 days ago

May 25, 2025
Soccer Analytics Team
42 comments

Get the latest soccer results, scores, and highlights from around the world's top leagues, including the Premier League, La Liga, Bundesliga, Serie A, and Ligue 1. Our comprehensive coverage brings you detailed match analysis, key statistics, and breaking news from the soccer universe.

Champions League Quarter-Finals: Drama Unfolds

The Champions League quarter-finals have provided plenty of excitement, with several top teams facing elimination. Real Madrid's thrilling comeback against Manchester City and Bayern Munich's dominant display against Paris Saint-Germain have been the highlights of this round.

Key Results:

  • Real Madrid 3-2 Manchester City (Agg: 4-3)
  • Bayern Munich 4-1 Paris Saint-Germain (Agg: 5-2)
  • AC Milan 1-0 Napoli (Agg: 1-0)
  • Benfica 2-1 Liverpool (Agg: 3-3, Benfica advance on away goals)

The semi-final draw will take place next week, with the first legs scheduled for June 4-5 and the second legs on June 11-12. Fans can expect more thrilling encounters as the competition reaches its climax.

Domestic League Standings Update

In domestic leagues, the title races are heating up in several countries. In the Premier League, Manchester City have already secured the championship with three games to spare, while in La Liga, Barcelona and Real Madrid are locked in a tight battle for the title.

Premier League - Top 4

# Team P W D L Pts
1 Manchester City 35 27 5 3 86
2 Arsenal 35 24 6 5 78
3 Manchester United 35 22 7 6 73
4 Newcastle United 35 19 8 8 65

La Liga - Top 3

# Team P W D L Pts
1 Barcelona 35 26 5 4 83
2 Real Madrid 35 25 6 4 81
3 Atletico Madrid 35 20 8 7 68

Player Performances and Standings

Individual performances continue to shape the narrative of this season. Erling Haaland's incredible goal-scoring form has him leading the charts in both the Premier League and Champions League, while Kylian Mbappé and Robert Lewandowski are close behind in their respective leagues.

Premier League Top Scorers

  • Erling Haaland (Man City) 32 goals
  • Harry Kane (Tottenham) 24 goals
  • Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) 22 goals
  • Gabriel Jesus (Arsenal) 18 goals

La Liga Top Scorers

  • Kylian Mbappé (Real Madrid) 28 goals
  • Robert Lewandowski (Barcelona) 25 goals
  • Vinicius Jr. (Real Madrid) 19 goals
  • Joao Felix (Atletico Madrid) 17 goals

Upcoming Fixtures

Looking ahead, the football calendar is packed with exciting fixtures. Here are some of the key matches to watch:

Weekend Highlights (May 26-28, 2025)

Sat, 15:00
Arsenal vs Manchester United
Premier League
Sat, 17:30
Real Madrid vs Sevilla
La Liga
Sun, 14:00
Bayern Munich vs Borussia Dortmund
Bundesliga

Managerial Changes and Transfer News

The football world is also abuzz with managerial changes and transfer rumors. Mauricio Pochettino's appointment as Chelsea manager has generated significant interest, while several high-profile players are being linked with moves to new clubs.

Managerial Changes

  • Mauricio Pochettino appointed as Chelsea manager
  • Julen Lopetegui replaces Diego Simeone at Atletico Madrid
  • Thomas Tuchel joins Paris Saint-Germain

Transfer Rumors

  • Harry Kane to Manchester City - £150M deal in progress
  • Declan Rice to Real Madrid - £120M transfer imminent
  • Ousmane Dembele to Manchester United - £80M fee agreed

Conclusion

As the football season enters its final stages, the competition is intensifying across all major leagues and tournaments. From the Champions League quarter-finals to the domestic title races, every match is crucial. Stay tuned to ESPN for all the latest results, analysis, and breaking news from the world of soccer.

Whether you're a fan of the Premier League, La Liga, Bundesliga, or any other league, our comprehensive coverage ensures you never miss a moment of the action. For more in-depth analysis and exclusive content, subscribe to ESPN+.

42 Comments

