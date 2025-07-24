NBA Finals 2025
The battle for the championship continues.
Game 5: Celtics vs Lakers
Tonight, 8:30 PM ET • Sports Arena, Los Angeles
Live in 3h 15m
Celtics
Eastern Conference Champions
VS
Best of 7: 2-2
Lakers
Western Conference Champions
Match Preview
The Boston Celtics and Los Angeles Lakers face off in a pivotal Game 5 of the NBA Finals. With the series tied 2-2, both teams are looking to gain the upper hand. The Lakers will be looking to capitalize on their home-court advantage, while the Celtics aim to extend their road winning streak. Tune in for this exciting matchup featuring the league's top stars.
ESPN2 TV Schedule Today
July 24, 2025
NBA Countdown: Game 5 Preview
Pre-game analysis and predictions for tonight's pivotal NBA Finals game.
Premier League: Arsenal vs. Liverpool
Live coverage of this high-stakes Premier League clash from Emirates Stadium.
MLB: Yankees vs. Red Sox
The historic rivalry continues as the Yankees visit Fenway Park.
Wimbledon: Quarterfinals
Live coverage of the men's quarterfinal matches from the All England Club.
NBA Finals 2025: Game 5
Celtics vs Lakers in this pivotal Game 5 of the NBA Finals.
SportsCenter: Finals Wrap-Up
Post-game analysis and highlights from today's major sporting events.
How to Watch ESPN2
Cable/Satellite Providers
- Comcast Xfinity - Channel 206
- DirecTV - Channel 209
- Dish Network - Channel 143
- AT&T U-verse - Channel 706
- Spectrum - Channel 101/1006
Streaming Services
- ESPN+ - Live and On-Demand
- Hulu + Live TV
- YouTube TV
- Sling TV - Blue Package
- FuboTV
Important Notes
Availability of ESPN2 may vary by region and provider. Make sure to check your local listings for the exact channel number.
For international viewers, ESPN2 content may be available through regional sports networks or streaming services in your country.
