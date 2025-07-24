ESPN2 TV Schedule Today | Watch Live Sports & Shows
ESPN2 TV Schedule Today

Catch all the live sports action and shows on ESPN2 for July 24, 2025.

ESPN2 Sports Broadcast Studio

LIVE NOW: NBA Finals Game 5

ESPN2 NBA Finals Coverage
Featured

NBA Finals 2025

The battle for the championship continues.

Game 5: Celtics vs Lakers

Tonight, 8:30 PM ET • Sports Arena, Los Angeles

Live in 3h 15m

Boston Celtics Logo

Celtics

Eastern Conference Champions

VS

Best of 7: 2-2

Lakers

Western Conference Champions

Los Angeles Lakers Logo

Match Preview

The Boston Celtics and Los Angeles Lakers face off in a pivotal Game 5 of the NBA Finals. With the series tied 2-2, both teams are looking to gain the upper hand. The Lakers will be looking to capitalize on their home-court advantage, while the Celtics aim to extend their road winning streak. Tune in for this exciting matchup featuring the league's top stars.

July 24, 2025

ESPN2 NBA Pre-Game Show
LIVE
10:00 AM ET Basketball

NBA Countdown: Game 5 Preview

Pre-game analysis and predictions for tonight's pivotal NBA Finals game.

Sports Analyst With Stephen A. Smith
ESPN2 Soccer Coverage
UP NEXT
12:30 PM ET Soccer

Premier League: Arsenal vs. Liverpool

Live coverage of this high-stakes Premier League clash from Emirates Stadium.

FT • 45+2'
ESPN2 MLB Coverage
3:00 PM ET Baseball

MLB: Yankees vs. Red Sox

The historic rivalry continues as the Yankees visit Fenway Park.

Final • Yankees 5-3 Red Sox
ESPN2 Tennis Coverage
5:30 PM ET Tennis

Wimbledon: Quarterfinals

Live coverage of the men's quarterfinal matches from the All England Club.

Best of 5 Sets
ESPN2 NBA Finals Coverage
8:30 PM ET Basketball

NBA Finals 2025: Game 5

Celtics vs Lakers in this pivotal Game 5 of the NBA Finals.

Best of 7: Series Tied 2-2
ESPN2 SportsCenter
11:30 PM ET News

SportsCenter: Finals Wrap-Up

Post-game analysis and highlights from today's major sporting events.

Sports Anchor With Scott Van Pelt

How to Watch ESPN2

Cable/Satellite Providers

  • Comcast Xfinity - Channel 206
  • DirecTV - Channel 209
  • Dish Network - Channel 143
  • AT&T U-verse - Channel 706
  • Spectrum - Channel 101/1006

Streaming Services

  • ESPN+ - Live and On-Demand
  • Hulu + Live TV
  • YouTube TV
  • Sling TV - Blue Package
  • FuboTV

Important Notes

Availability of ESPN2 may vary by region and provider. Make sure to check your local listings for the exact channel number.

For international viewers, ESPN2 content may be available through regional sports networks or streaming services in your country.

ESPN2 Highlights

ESPN2 Sports Highlights

Lakers' Last-Minute Win in Game 4

2 hours ago

ESPN2 Sports Highlights

Arsenal's Stunning Comeback Victory

5 hours ago

ESPN2 Sports Highlights

Wimbledon: Djokovic's Epic Quarterfinal Win

Yesterday

ESPN2 Sports Highlights

Yankees-Red Sox: Game Recap

Yesterday

More Sports Coverage

ESPN2 NFL Coverage

NFL Season Preview

Get ready for the upcoming NFL season with expert analysis.

Football Aug 5, 2025
ESPN2 Olympics Coverage

Olympic Games 2025

Complete coverage of the Tokyo 2025 Olympic Games.

Multi-Sport Jul 15 - Aug 3, 2025
ESPN2 MLB Playoffs Coverage

MLB Postseason Schedule

Mark your calendars for the 2025 MLB playoffs.

Baseball Oct 1 - Nov 5, 2025
ESPN2 WNBA Finals Coverage

WNBA Finals 2025

Coverage of the WNBA championship series.

Basketball Sep 15 - Oct 5, 2025

