Revolutionizing Flux and Solder Paste Technology

Introducing the breakthrough innovation in flux and solder paste that eliminates cold storage requirements while maintaining superior performance
With the rapid advancement of technology, the use of flux and solder paste has become increasingly widespread across various manufacturing sectors. However, traditional flux and solder paste products come with significant logistical and operational challenges.
Currently, the storage environment for most flux and solder paste products on the market requires strict temperature control between 2-10°C (35.6-50°F). This mandates that users of flux and solder paste invest in specialized refrigeration equipment, increasing both capital expenditure and operational costs.
Strict 2-10°C storage necessitates dedicated refrigeration systems
2-4 hour warming period required before use to prevent moisture condensation
Additional expenses for refrigeration, energy, and lost productivity
Traditional cold storage requirements for flux and solder paste create significant operational challenges
Addressing the industry's challenges, our research team has developed a groundbreaking formulation that transforms how flux and solder paste are stored, transported, and used in manufacturing processes worldwide.
Our proprietary formulation eliminates the need for cold storage, representing a paradigm shift in flux and solder paste technology. This innovation not only reduces operational costs but also improves production efficiency by eliminating waiting times for product warming.
The key breakthrough lies in our specially engineered flux composition that maintains stability at ambient temperatures while preserving, and even enhancing, the superior welding performance required in modern manufacturing.
No refrigeration required
Immediate use from storage
Superior welding performance
Our innovative flux and solder paste technology is the result of extensive research into optimal material combinations that deliver both stability and performance.
The proprietary flux formulation that enables our room-temperature stable flux and solder paste consists of carefully selected components in precise proportions:
This precise formulation ensures that our flux and solder paste maintains stability at room temperature while delivering exceptional performance during the soldering process.
Selected from high-quality options including:
Optimized blend including:
Carefully selected solvents:
Our revolutionary room-temperature stable solder paste combines our proprietary flux formulation with high-quality lead-free tin-silver-copper (SAC) alloy solder powder, creating a flux and solder paste system that delivers exceptional performance without cold storage requirements.
The optimal ratio of components in our flux and solder paste is carefully controlled to ensure both stability and performance:
Optimal particle distribution ensures consistent performance in our flux and solder paste
Extensive testing and real-world applications have demonstrated that our innovative flux and solder paste outperforms traditional products in both stability and welding performance.
Our flux and solder paste maintains stability for extended periods at room temperature, eliminating the need for cold storage.
The advanced formulation ensures strong, reliable joints with excellent wetting properties.
Eliminating warming time reduces production line downtime and increases throughput.