Revolutionizing Flux and Solder Paste Technology

The Industry Challenge

With the rapid advancement of technology, the use of flux and solder paste has become increasingly widespread across various manufacturing sectors. However, traditional flux and solder paste products come with significant logistical and operational challenges.

Currently, the storage environment for most flux and solder paste products on the market requires strict temperature control between 2-10°C (35.6-50°F). This mandates that users of flux and solder paste invest in specialized refrigeration equipment, increasing both capital expenditure and operational costs.