Revolutionizing Flux and Solder Paste Technology

Discover Our室温 (Room-Temperature) Solution

The Industry Challenge

With the rapid advancement of technology, the use of flux and solder paste has become increasingly widespread across various manufacturing sectors. However, traditional flux and solder paste products come with significant logistical and operational challenges.

Currently, the storage environment for most flux and solder paste products on the market requires strict temperature control between 2-10°C (35.6-50°F). This mandates that users of flux and solder paste invest in specialized refrigeration equipment, increasing both capital expenditure and operational costs.

Critical Temperature Requirements

Strict 2-10°C storage necessitates dedicated refrigeration systems

Time-Consuming Preparation

2-4 hour warming period required before use to prevent moisture condensation

Increased Operational Costs

Additional expenses for refrigeration, energy, and lost productivity

Laboratory storage conditions for traditional flux and solder paste showing refrigeration units and temperature monitoring equipment

Traditional cold storage requirements for flux and solder paste create significant operational challenges

Our Revolutionary Innovation

Addressing the industry's challenges, our research team has developed a groundbreaking formulation that transforms how flux and solder paste are stored, transported, and used in manufacturing processes worldwide.

Room-Temperature Stable Flux and Solder Paste

Our proprietary formulation eliminates the need for cold storage, representing a paradigm shift in flux and solder paste technology. This innovation not only reduces operational costs but also improves production efficiency by eliminating waiting times for product warming.

The key breakthrough lies in our specially engineered flux composition that maintains stability at ambient temperatures while preserving, and even enhancing, the superior welding performance required in modern manufacturing.

No refrigeration required

Immediate use from storage

Superior welding performance

Key Benefits

  • Eliminates cold storage infrastructure costs for flux and solder paste
  • Reduces energy consumption associated with refrigeration
  • Eliminates 2-4 hour waiting period for flux and solder paste to reach room temperature
  • Prevents moisture condensation issues during application
  • Improves production line efficiency and reduces downtime
  • Enhances transportation flexibility for flux and solder paste
  • Maintains or exceeds performance standards of traditional flux and solder paste

Advanced Formulation

Our innovative flux and solder paste technology is the result of extensive research into optimal material combinations that deliver both stability and performance.

Flux Composition

The proprietary flux formulation that enables our room-temperature stable flux and solder paste consists of carefully selected components in precise proportions:

  • Rosin: 35-43% by weight, providing the base matrix for the flux
  • Activators: 10-15% by weight, ensuring superior metal surface preparation
  • Thixotropic agent: 6.5% by weight, providing optimal viscosity characteristics
  • Corrosion inhibitor: 0.2% by weight, protecting metal surfaces post-welding
  • Solvents: Remaining percentage, ensuring proper consistency and application properties

This precise formulation ensures that our flux and solder paste maintains stability at room temperature while delivering exceptional performance during the soldering process.

Component Breakdown

Typical composition of our innovative flux formulation

Rosin Components

Selected from high-quality options including:

  • KE-604 rosin
  • Fully hydrogenated rosin
  • Disproportionated rosin
  • White rosin

Activator System

Optimized blend including:

  • Diethylaminoethanol hydrochloride
  • Cetyltrimethylammonium bromide
  • Adipic acid, salicylic acid
  • Methylimidazole, diethylimidazole

Solvent System

Carefully selected solvents:

  • Polyethylene glycol 400
  • Propylene glycol methyl ether
  • Tetrahydrofurfuryl alcohol
  • Custom-blended solvent systems

Solder Paste Composition

Our revolutionary room-temperature stable solder paste combines our proprietary flux formulation with high-quality lead-free tin-silver-copper (SAC) alloy solder powder, creating a flux and solder paste system that delivers exceptional performance without cold storage requirements.

The optimal ratio of components in our flux and solder paste is carefully controlled to ensure both stability and performance:

  • Flux component: 11.0-12.0% by weight
  • Solder powder: 88.0-89.0% by weight
  • Alloy system: Lead-free tin-silver-copper (SAC) formulations
  • Powder particle size: 25-45μm for optimal printing and flow characteristics
Microscopic view of solder paste showing uniform distribution of solder particles in flux medium

Optimal particle distribution ensures consistent performance in our flux and solder paste

Proven Performance

Extensive testing and real-world applications have demonstrated that our innovative flux and solder paste outperforms traditional products in both stability and welding performance.

Stability testing results showing room temperature storage performance over time

Exceptional Stability

Our flux and solder paste maintains stability for extended periods at room temperature, eliminating the need for cold storage.

Tested stability: 12+ months at 25°C
Welding performance comparison showing superior joint quality

Superior Weld Quality

The advanced formulation ensures strong, reliable joints with excellent wetting properties.

Meets IPC-A-610 standards
Production line efficiency improvements with room temperature solder paste

Enhanced Efficiency

Eliminating warming time reduces production line downtime and increases throughput.

Up to 30% process time reduction

Formulation Examples

Example Formulation 1

Flux Composition (by weight)
  • KE-604 Rosin 25%
  • Fully Hydrogenated Rosin 13%
  • Diethylaminoethanol Hydrochloride 0.5%
  • Adipic Acid 3%
  • Salicylic Acid 5.4%
  • Diethylimidazole 3%
  • 12-Hydroxystearic Acid Amide 6.5%
  • Benzotriazole 0.2%
  • Polyethylene Glycol 400 12%
  • Propylene Glycol Methyl Ether 31.4%
Solder Paste Specifications
  • Solder Powder Alloy: SnAg3.0Cu0.5
  • Particle Size: 25-45μm
  • Flux Percentage: 11.6% by weight
