Advanced Flux Paste for Electronics

As electronic information products develop toward ultra-large-scale integration and miniaturization, flux paste for electronics has become the most important process material in Surface Mount Technology (SMT). In the reflow soldering of surface mount components, flux paste is used to implement the connection between the leads or breakpoints of surface mount components and the pads on the printed circuit board.

The application of flux paste is a critical process in surface mount technology, directly affecting the soldering quality and reliability of surface mount components. Typically, defects caused by inadequate flux paste account for 60-70% of all defects in SMT processes. This statistic underscores the vital importance of selecting high-quality flux paste for electronics in manufacturing operations.