Advanced Flux Paste Soldering Technology

Revolutionizing electronics manufacturing with high-performance, temperature-stable solder paste solutions
Solder paste is a new type of welding material that emerged with SMT (Surface Mount Technology). It mainly includes solder powder and flux, making it essential for flux paste soldering applications. This material is primarily used for soldering electronic components such as resistors, capacitors, and ICs on PCB surfaces in the SMT industry.
In modern electronic assembly processes, multiple soldering operations are often required for certain devices or modules. During subsequent welding processes, previously soldered components are prone to damage due to heat-induced melting of solder joints. To prevent this issue, solders with different melting temperatures must be used for different stages of device/component assembly in flux paste soldering processes.
"The key challenge in modern electronics manufacturing is achieving reliable, repeatable solder joints that can withstand subsequent assembly processes without degradation. Our advanced flux paste soldering solution addresses this critical industry need."
In the production and assembly of semiconductor chips, high-temperature solders (with melting points above 240℃) are used for mounting. This prevents internal solder joints of semiconductor components (such as CPUs and memory) from melting and being damaged during subsequent assembly and welding processes. Flux paste soldering techniques have evolved to meet these demanding requirements.
Currently, commonly used high-temperature solders are typically alloys containing large amounts of lead (such as Sn5Pb95, Sn10Pb90, with melting points around 280℃) or tin-antimony alloys (Sn95Sb5, Sn90Sb10 with melting points around 238-245℃). While tin-lead alloys have suitable melting points, they cannot achieve lead-free processes, which is a significant drawback in modern flux paste soldering applications.
Tin-antimony alloys also face toxicity issues with antimony. Additionally, using high-temperature alloys requires increasing the temperature above the alloy's melting point during welding, which is significantly higher than the heat resistance temperature of ordinary PCB materials and can cause damage to devices.
In current electronic assembly processes, SAC series alloys (tin-silver-copper series alloys) are commonly used as soldering materials in flux paste soldering. However, the soldering temperature is relatively high (peak soldering temperature >240℃). As electronic devices become smaller, lighter, and more integrated, such soldering temperatures can cause device deformation and other issues, leading to product performance and reliability defects.
Solder paste becomes unstable at 240-250℃
Cannot maintain solder joint shape
Microscopic view showing defects in traditional flux paste soldering at high temperatures
Comparison showing superior joint integrity with advanced flux paste soldering technology
Addressing industry challenges with a breakthrough formulation that revolutionizes flux paste soldering performance and reliability
Our high-performance solder paste includes tin solder alloy, nano metal powder, and flux paste, creating an optimal mixture for flux paste soldering applications that outperforms traditional alternatives.
The innovative composition provides exceptional stability across a wide temperature range, preventing reflow issues in multi-stage flux paste soldering processes common in electronics manufacturing.
Our flux paste soldering solution eliminates black residues during welding while ensuring effective fusion between copper and tin alloys for stronger, more reliable solder joints in critical applications.
To solve these technical problems, our invention provides a high-performance, stable solder paste specifically engineered for modern flux paste soldering requirements. This advanced formulation represents a significant improvement over existing products, offering enhanced reliability and performance in demanding electronic manufacturing environments.
The key innovation lies in the precise combination of materials that work synergistically to overcome the limitations of traditional flux paste soldering compounds. By optimizing the ratios and types of components, we've created a solder paste that delivers exceptional results in both low-temperature application and high-temperature service scenarios.
SAC 305 Composition: Sn96.5Ag3.0Cu0.5 with melting point 217-221℃
Optimal Ratio: 1:9 (nanopowder to tin alloy) for superior flux paste soldering performance
Selected from one or more of: succinic acid, adipic acid, azelaic acid, suberic acid, citric acid, glutaric acid, pimelic acid. These components play a critical role in the flux paste soldering process by removing oxide layers from metal surfaces.
Selected from one or more of: branched-chain unsaturated alkyl anhydrides, straight-chain unsaturated alkyl anhydrides, and phenyl anhydrides. These materials enhance the activation properties during flux paste soldering while maintaining stability during storage.
Selected from one or more of: polyamide wax, behenamide, erucic acid amides, oleic acid amide, ethylene bis-12-hydroxystearamide, and ethylene bis-stearamide. The optimal ratio of erucic acid amides to ethylene bis-12-hydroxystearamide is (0.3-0.5):1, which provides exceptional viscosity control for flux paste soldering applications.
Our advanced production process ensures consistent quality and performance in every batch of flux paste soldering material
Alloy SAC 305 is melted in a furnace, then gradually and slowly滴加到 a high-speed rotating disc of a centrifugal atomization device.
Under nitrogen protection, the liquid solder is thrown out by high-speed rotation, forming fine particles that cool rapidly.
Alloy powders with particle size distribution meeting IPC J-STD-006 standards are selected through screening, resulting in high-quality SAC305 alloy powder ideal for flux paste soldering applications.
Disproportionated rosin and solvent are added together into a reaction kettle, heated and stirred to gradually dissolve and mix.
After cooling to 80-110℃, polybasic organic acids, amide waxes, and antioxidants are added and stirred uniformly.
After cooling to 40-50℃, unsaturated acid anhydride is added, stirred uniformly, and cooled to room temperature to obtain the flux paste essential for flux paste soldering.
The prepared flux paste, tin solder alloy, and nano metal powder are sequentially added to a fully automatic planetary mixer. The materials are mixed uniformly under vacuum conditions to produce the high-performance, stable solder paste optimized for flux paste soldering applications.
This vacuum mixing process ensures the complete absence of air bubbles, which is critical for achieving consistent results in flux paste soldering. The planetary mixing action guarantees uniform distribution of all components, creating a homogeneous mixture with predictable and reliable performance characteristics.
Our innovative formulation delivers exceptional performance benefits for modern electronics manufacturing
Enables soldering at lower temperatures while creating joints that can withstand higher temperatures in subsequent flux paste soldering processes, preventing reflow issues.
Significantly improves the temperature fatigue resistance and mechanical fatigue resistance of tin-silver-copper alloys used in flux paste soldering applications.
Superior wetting properties ensure reliable bond formation in flux paste soldering, even with complex component geometries and fine-pitch applications.
Eliminates unsightly and problematic black residual substances during flux paste soldering, reducing post-processing requirements and improving joint appearance.
Ensures proper fusion between copper and tin alloys in flux paste soldering, creating stronger, more reliable joints with superior electrical conductivity.
Prevents corrosion of metal powders during storage that would otherwise increase viscosity, ensuring consistent performance in flux paste soldering over time.
By adding a specific amount of nano-copper powder to the SAC 305 alloy, we leverage the melting point reduction effect of nano-metal powders. This enables melting at the SAC 305 alloy's melting point to form solder joints, while the nano-copper powder modifies the alloy ratio to create a material with a higher melting point that remains solid at the original SAC 305 melting temperature.
This unique property prevents solder joint melting during secondary reflow soldering, achieving the desired effect of low-temperature welding with high-temperature service capability. Our precise formulation of N,N-bis(2-chloroethyl)-erucamide, ethylene bis-12-hydroxystearamide, and disproportionated rosin effectively removes the oxide layer from nano-copper powder during flux paste soldering, preventing copper powder separation and ensuring optimal performance.
Ideal for a wide range of electronics manufacturing scenarios requiring reliable, high-performance soldering
Perfect for CPU, memory, and other semiconductor component assembly where high reliability in flux paste soldering is critical.
Optimized for SMT processes on printed circuit boards requiring multiple flux paste soldering steps without joint degradation.
Meets the demanding requirements of automotive electronic systems where temperature resistance in flux paste soldering is essential.
Provides the reliability required for mission-critical aerospace and defense applications using advanced flux paste soldering.
Our advanced solder paste formulation represents a significant breakthrough in flux paste soldering technology, addressing critical industry challenges while delivering superior performance, reliability, and manufacturing flexibility.