Advanced Flux Paste Soldering Technology

Solder paste is a new type of welding material that emerged with SMT (Surface Mount Technology). It mainly includes solder powder and flux, making it essential for flux paste soldering applications. This material is primarily used for soldering electronic components such as resistors, capacitors, and ICs on PCB surfaces in the SMT industry.

In modern electronic assembly processes, multiple soldering operations are often required for certain devices or modules. During subsequent welding processes, previously soldered components are prone to damage due to heat-induced melting of solder joints. To prevent this issue, solders with different melting temperatures must be used for different stages of device/component assembly in flux paste soldering processes.

"The key challenge in modern electronics manufacturing is achieving reliable, repeatable solder joints that can withstand subsequent assembly processes without degradation. Our advanced flux paste soldering solution addresses this critical industry need."

In the production and assembly of semiconductor chips, high-temperature solders (with melting points above 240℃) are used for mounting. This prevents internal solder joints of semiconductor components (such as CPUs and memory) from melting and being damaged during subsequent assembly and welding processes. Flux paste soldering techniques have evolved to meet these demanding requirements.