Revolutionary Indium Solder Paste Technology

The Evolution of Indium Solder Paste

With the application of reflow soldering technology, indium solder paste has become the most important process material in surface mount technology (SMT). As electronic components continue to miniaturize and processes become increasingly precise, the demand for high-performance indium solder paste has grown exponentially.

In the reflow soldering of surface mount assemblies, indium solder paste is used to connect the leads or terminals of surface mount components to the pads on printed circuit boards. This specialized indium solder paste is a homogeneous paste formed by uniformly mixing solder alloy powder with a stable flux in precise proportions.

This advanced material is extremely suitable for reliable soldering in automated surface mount production, representing a high-tech product in the modern electronics industry. Our indium solder paste formulation represents the pinnacle of this technology, addressing critical industry challenges while delivering superior performance.