Revolutionary Low Temperature Solder Paste Technology

Our advanced low temperature solder paste represents a significant breakthrough in solder technology, specifically engineered to meet the demanding requirements of modern electronics manufacturing. This innovative low temperature solder paste formulation combines a carefully balanced flux system with high-purity tin-based alloy powder to deliver exceptional performance in various applications.

Unlike traditional solder pastes, our low temperature solder paste eliminates both lead and halogens while maintaining superior焊接 properties. This makes our low temperature solder paste an ideal solution for environmentally conscious manufacturers seeking to comply with strict regulatory standards without compromising on performance.

The unique composition of our low temperature solder paste addresses common industry challenges, including oxidation issues, limited shelf life, and poor wettability—all while enabling lower processing temperatures that reduce thermal stress on sensitive components.