Halogen-Free, Lead-Free Formulation with Superior Performance Characteristics
Our advanced low temperature solder paste represents a significant breakthrough in solder technology, specifically engineered to meet the demanding requirements of modern electronics manufacturing. This innovative low temperature solder paste formulation combines a carefully balanced flux system with high-purity tin-based alloy powder to deliver exceptional performance in various applications.
Unlike traditional solder pastes, our low temperature solder paste eliminates both lead and halogens while maintaining superior properties. This makes our low temperature solder paste an ideal solution for environmentally conscious manufacturers seeking to comply with strict regulatory standards without compromising on performance.
The unique composition of our low temperature solder paste addresses common industry challenges, including oxidation issues, limited shelf life, and poor wettability—all while enabling lower processing temperatures that reduce thermal stress on sensitive components.
Our low temperature solder paste consists of two primary components: a specially formulated flux system and high-quality tin-based alloy powder. This precise combination ensures optimal performance characteristics for the low temperature solder paste in various manufacturing environments.
The flux system in our low temperature solder paste is meticulously engineered with the following ingredients (by weight percentage):
The metallic component of our low temperature solder paste consists of:
Optimal Mix Ratio:
Flux to tin-based alloy powder weight ratio: 11～12︰88～89
Selected from at least one of the following:
These specialized ionic liquids are a key innovation in our low temperature solder paste, contributing significantly to its enhanced performance characteristics.
Selected from at least one of the following:
May also include 2-ethylimidazole for enhanced activation properties in specific applications of the low temperature solder paste.
Selected from at least one of the following:
Selected from at least one of the following:
These solvents are carefully chosen to ensure optimal viscosity and stability in our low temperature solder paste throughout its shelf life and during application.
The incorporation of ionic liquids in our low temperature solder paste significantly improves wetting properties, ensuring superior adhesion and bonding across various substrate materials. This enhanced wettability makes our low temperature solder paste suitable for challenging applications where traditional pastes struggle to form reliable joints.
Our low temperature solder paste exhibits exceptional stability over time, with a shelf life of 4 months under normal room temperature conditions. When stored in refrigerated conditions, the shelf life of our low temperature solder paste extends to an impressive 12 months, reducing waste and improving inventory management.
A major advancement of our low temperature solder paste is its ability to minimize the formation of black oxides, which are a common issue in conventional low-temperature formulations. This reduction in oxidation results in cleaner joints and fewer defects in the final product when using our low temperature solder paste.
Our low temperature solder paste meets the strictest environmental standards by being completely free of both halogens and lead. This makes our low temperature solder paste compliant with RoHS and other international regulations, supporting environmentally responsible manufacturing practices without sacrificing performance.
The unique formulation of our low temperature solder paste results in an exceptionally smooth, fine and glossy consistency that ensures reliable printing and deposition. This consistent texture contributes to uniform solder joints and reduces defects in the manufacturing process when using our low temperature solder paste.
Despite its low-temperature characteristics, our low temperature solder paste delivers excellent brazing properties, forming strong, reliable joints with minimal voiding. This combination of low processing temperature and high joint integrity makes our low temperature solder paste ideal for heat-sensitive components.
The production of our high-performance low temperature solder paste follows a meticulous, multi-stage process designed to ensure consistent quality and optimal performance characteristics. Each batch of our low temperature solder paste undergoes rigorous quality control at every stage to maintain the highest standards.
The process begins by mixing precise quantities of polymerized rosin, hydrogenated rosin, and organic solvents. This mixture is heated to a controlled temperature to ensure complete dissolution. Modified hydrogenated castor oil is then added, followed by activating agents once complete dissolution is achieved, resulting in Mixture A.
Mixture A is carefully cooled to a temperature between 70℃～90℃ before organic amines and ionic liquids are incorporated. The mixture is then further cooled to form the final flux component of our low temperature solder paste. This precise temperature control ensures optimal integration of all ingredients.
The final step in producing our low temperature solder paste involves mixing the prepared flux with high-purity tin-based alloy powder in the precise ratio of 11～12︰88～89. This mixture undergoes vacuum stirring to ensure complete homogenization while eliminating air bubbles, resulting in the high-quality low temperature solder paste with its characteristic smooth consistency.
Solder paste has become an indispensable material in Surface Mount Technology (SMT), enabling the precise placement and bonding of electronic components onto printed circuit boards. While lead-free solder pastes have become standard, traditional formulations present significant challenges that our low temperature solder paste addresses.
Conventional Sn/Ag/Cu alloys, while widely adopted, require high processing temperatures that can damage heat-sensitive components and increase energy consumption. This has driven the demand for low temperature alternatives that can reduce thermal stress during manufacturing.
Our low temperature solder paste represents the next generation in this evolution, offering a solution that maintains performance while eliminating environmental concerns and addressing technical limitations of previous formulations.
The development of our low temperature solder paste directly addresses critical challenges in the industry:
High-temperature soldering processes can damage sensitive electronic components. Our low temperature solder paste enables lower processing temperatures, reducing thermal stress while maintaining joint integrity. This makes our low temperature solder paste ideal for applications involving heat-sensitive components such as certain semiconductors and sensors.
Bismuth-containing low-temperature alloys are prone to oxidation, forming difficult-to-remove black oxides that compromise joint quality. Our low temperature solder paste incorporates innovative additives that significantly reduce oxidation, ensuring cleaner joints and improved reliability compared to conventional low temperature solder paste formulations.
Traditional solder pastes often rely on halogens for effective oxide removal, but residual halides can cause corrosion and reduce insulation resistance over time. Our halogen-free low temperature solder paste eliminates these issues while maintaining excellent oxide removal capabilities through its innovative formulation.
Many low temperature solder pastes suffer from poor stability, requiring special storage conditions and having short shelf lives. Our low temperature solder paste addresses this with its advanced formulation that remains stable for 4 months at room temperature and 12 months under refrigeration, providing greater flexibility in manufacturing operations.
Our advanced low temperature solder paste is suitable for a wide range of electronic manufacturing applications, particularly where heat sensitivity, environmental compliance, and reliability are critical factors.
Ideal for smartphones, tablets, wearables, and other compact devices where our low temperature solder paste protects sensitive components from thermal damage during assembly.
The reliability and temperature resistance of our low temperature solder paste make it suitable for under-the-hood electronics and infotainment systems requiring long-term performance.
Our halogen-free low temperature solder paste meets the stringent purity requirements of medical electronics, ensuring reliability in critical healthcare applications.
The high reliability and performance of our low temperature solder paste under extreme conditions make it suitable for aerospace and defense electronics applications.
Our low temperature solder paste provides reliable bonding for LED components, where thermal management and long-term performance are essential.
Suitable for various PCB assembly processes, our low temperature solder paste ensures consistent printing and reliable joints across different board types and component sizes.
Our innovative low temperature solder paste represents a significant advancement in solder technology, offering superior performance, environmental benefits, and versatility across numerous applications. Whether you're manufacturing consumer electronics, medical devices, or aerospace components, our low temperature solder paste delivers the reliability and performance your products demand.
