Advanced Solder Paste Technology

Innovative formulations for high-performance electronic assembly

The Evolution of Surface Mount Technology

With the rapid development of electronic technology, surface mount technology (SMT) has become increasingly important in electronic assembly processes. Solder paste, or pasta para soldar, has emerged as one of the most critical auxiliary materials supporting this technological advancement.

Pasta para soldar is a complex system composed of solder powder, flux, and other additives blended into a paste-like substance. This unique composition gives pasta para soldar its characteristic properties that make it indispensable in modern electronics manufacturing.

At room temperature, pasta para soldar exhibits sufficient viscosity to temporarily hold electronic components in place on circuit boards. During the soldering process, as temperatures rise, solvents and certain additives evaporate, allowing the solder particles to melt and form a permanent bond between components and circuit board pads.

Especially with China's recent advancements in electronic technology, particularly in high-end, high-density assembly applications, the demands placed on pasta para soldar have significantly increased. These advanced applications require more precise, reliable, and consistent performance from soldering materials.

Electronic components being soldered with advanced solder paste

Challenges with Traditional Formulations

Traditional pasta para soldar formulations present several challenges in modern manufacturing environments. Operators frequently need to scrape the paste to maintain proper consistency, increasing production time and potential for inconsistencies.

Additionally, conventional pasta para soldar often results in poor wetting properties during the soldering process and low insulation resistance values in finished products. These limitations can compromise the performance and reliability of electronic devices, particularly in high-density and high-performance applications.

The electronics industry's move toward smaller components, higher densities, and more demanding performance requirements has exposed these limitations, creating a need for improved pasta para soldar formulations that can meet these new challenges.

These industry challenges have driven research and development efforts to create a next-generation pasta para soldar that addresses these critical performance issues while maintaining or improving manufacturing efficiency.

Microscopic view of solder joints showing wetting issues

Innovative Solder Paste Formulation

Addressing the limitations of existing technologies, our invention provides an advanced pasta para soldar with superior performance characteristics for modern electronic manufacturing.

Core Composition

This innovative pasta para soldar consists of flux and tin-based alloy powder, with the flux containing the following raw materials in weight percentages:

Component Weight Percentage
Thixotropic agent 2% - 15%
Activating agent 0% - 13%
Polymerized rosin 17% - 22%
Hydrogenated rosin 0% - 12%
Organic solvent (balance) Remaining percentage

Thixotropic Agent Composition

The thixotropic agent in this pasta para soldar includes the following raw materials by weight percentage:

  • Ethylene bis-stearamide: 0% - 5%
  • High-performance amide wax micropowder: 0% - 4%
  • Polyamide-modified hydrogenated castor oil derivative: 0% - 3%
  • Balance: mixture of butyl carbitol and terpineol

Activating Agent Composition

The activating agent in this pasta para soldar includes the following raw materials by weight percentage:

  • Decyltetradecanoic acid: 1% - 6%
  • Fluorinated surfactant: 0.5% - 5%
  • 2-ethylimidazole: 1% - 5%
  • Balance: mixture of butyl carbitol and terpineol
Solder paste formulation components shown in laboratory containers

Advanced formulation components of the innovative pasta para soldar

Alloy Composition

The tin-based alloy powder in this pasta para soldar consists of:

Tin (Sn)

8%

Lead (Pb)

90.5%

Silver (Ag)

1.5%

Optimal Thixotropic Agent

Ethylene bis-stearamide (5%), high-performance amide wax micropowder (2.5%), polyamide-modified hydrogenated castor oil derivative (2.5%)

Optimal Activating Agent

Decyltetradecanoic acid (5%), fluorinated surfactant (2%), 2-ethylimidazole (3%)

Flux to Alloy Ratio

Flux: 8% - 13% / Tin-based alloy powder: 88% - 93%

Additional Components

The flux in this pasta para soldar may also include hydroquinone in a percentage range of 0% - 5% to provide additional stability and performance characteristics depending on specific application requirements.

Key Benefits and Advantages

Comparison of solder joints showing improved wetting with new formulation

This innovative pasta para soldar offers significant improvements over traditional formulations, addressing key industry challenges while enhancing manufacturing efficiency and end-product performance.

Improved Self-Leveling Properties

By optimizing the thixotropic agent components, this pasta para soldar exhibits superior self-leveling characteristics, reducing the need for frequent scraping by operators.

Consistent Paste Pickup

The improved formulation ensures more consistent solder paste volume during multiple pickup operations, enhancing manufacturing uniformity and reducing defects.

Enhanced Wetting Properties

The optimized activator system significantly improves wetting during the soldering process, ensuring reliable connections even in challenging environments.

Superior Electrical Performance

By eliminating traditional amine salt activators and utilizing long-chain acids and imidazole-based activators, this pasta para soldar achieves significantly higher insulation resistance values in post-soldering residues.

This improvement directly translates to enhanced electrical performance of customer products, particularly in high-density and high-frequency applications where insulation properties are critical.

Manufacturing Efficiency

The improved handling characteristics of this pasta para soldar reduce operator intervention and adjustment time, increasing production throughput and reducing manufacturing costs.

Consistent performance from batch to batch ensures stable production processes and reduces the need for rework, further enhancing overall manufacturing efficiency.

Implementation and Preparation

The following implementation examples demonstrate the practical application of this innovative pasta para soldar formulation, providing detailed guidance for manufacturing and application processes.

Preferred Formulation

The optimal composition for this pasta para soldar is as follows:

  • Ethylene bis-stearamide: 5%
  • High-performance amide wax micropowder: 2.5%
  • Polyamide-modified hydrogenated castor oil derivative: 2.5%
  • Activating agent composition: decyltetradecanoic acid (5%), fluorinated surfactant (2%), 2-ethylimidazole (3%)
  • Weight ratio of flux to tin-based alloy powder: (8% - 13%) : (88% - 93%)
  • Flux may include hydroquinone: 0% - 5%

Example Formulation

A specific implementation example of this pasta para soldar consists of flux and tin-based alloy powder in a weight ratio of 7% : 93%, with the flux containing the following raw materials by weight percentage:

  • Thixotropic agent: 6%
  • Activating agent: 6%
  • Polymerized rosin: 21%
  • Hydrogenated rosin: 8%
  • Organic solvent: 59%

The tin-based alloy powder consists of:

  • Tin (Sn): 8%
  • Lead (Pb): 90.5%
  • Silver (Ag): 1.5%

The thixotropic agent includes:

  • Ethylene bis-stearamide: 5%
  • High-performance amide wax micropowder: 2.5%
  • Polyamide-modified hydrogenated castor oil derivative: 2.5%
  • Butyl carbitol-terpineol mixture: 90%

The activating agent includes:

  • Decyltetradecanoic acid: 5%
  • Fluorinated surfactant: 2%
  • 2-ethylimidazole: 3%
  • Butyl carbitol-terpineol mixture: 90%

Preparation Method

The manufacturing process for this advanced pasta para soldar involves several key steps to ensure optimal performance:

1

Initial Mixing

Place the polymerized rosin, hydrogenated rosin, and organic solvent in the specified weight percentages into a reaction kettle. Mix and heat to 150°C to dissolve completely.

2

Add Active Components

Introduce the thixotropic agent and activating agent into the reaction kettle while maintaining proper mixing.

3

Cooling and Flux Preparation

After complete reaction in the kettle, cool the mixture to room temperature to prepare the flux component of the pasta para soldar.

4

Final Blending

Mix the prepared flux with the tin-based alloy powder in the specified ratio using a dispersing machine. Thorough mixing ensures a homogeneous pasta para soldar with consistent properties.

Solder paste manufacturing process showing mixing equipment

Quality Control Considerations

Production of this pasta para soldar requires strict quality control measures to ensure consistency and performance. Key parameters to monitor include:

Viscosity Measurement

Maintaining proper viscosity ensures optimal printing and dispensing performance

Particle Size Distribution

Consistent alloy powder particle size for uniform melting

Tackiness Testing

Ensuring proper component retention before soldering

Wetting Balance Analysis

Verifying wetting performance on various substrates

Insulation Resistance

Testing post-soldering residue for electrical performance

Shelf Life Testing

Ensuring stability over storage period

Applications and Usage Scenarios

This advanced pasta para soldar formulation is designed to excel in various electronic manufacturing applications, particularly those demanding high performance and reliability:

High-density circuit board assembly

High-Density Assemblies

Ideal for fine-pitch components and high-density PCBs where precision and reliability are critical factors.

Automotive electronics manufacturing

Automotive Electronics

Meets the stringent requirements of automotive applications with high temperature and vibration resistance.

Consumer electronics production

Consumer Electronics

Enhances production efficiency for smartphones, tablets, and other consumer devices with small components.

Recommended Application Parameters

To achieve optimal results with this pasta para soldar, the following application parameters are recommended:

Parameter Recommended Range
Stencil Thickness 50 - 150 μm
Printing Speed 20 - 50 mm/second
Printing Pressure 3 - 8 kgf
Squeegee Angle 45° - 60°
Preheat Temperature 100° - 150°C
Preheat Time 60 - 120 seconds
Peak Temperature 210° - 240°C
Time Above Liquidus 30 - 60 seconds

Revolutionizing Electronic Assembly with Advanced Solder Paste

This innovative pasta para soldar represents a significant advancement in electronic assembly materials, addressing critical limitations of traditional formulations while providing enhanced performance characteristics. By optimizing both thixotropic agents and activators, this pasta para soldar delivers superior handling properties, improved wetting, and higher insulation resistance, making it ideal for modern high-performance electronic applications.

The carefully engineered formulation ensures consistent performance across various manufacturing environments, reducing operational challenges while improving end-product reliability. As electronic devices continue to evolve toward higher density and performance, this advanced pasta para soldar provides manufacturers with a critical material solution to meet these increasing demands.

