Advanced Paste Flux Technology

The primary objective of our invention is to provide a paste flux with excellent electrical insulation properties, along with a solder paste that utilizes this paste flux. This advanced paste flux addresses critical industry challenges by minimizing solder ball formation and reducing residue discoloration after reflow soldering, while maintaining superior solderability.

Through extensive research and development, our team has discovered that by reducing the metal content and conductivity of rosin compounds used in the paste flux to specific levels, we can significantly enhance the electrical insulation properties of the paste flux. Furthermore, utilizing specific rosin compounds results in a paste flux with an improved light color tone.

Implementation of this specialized paste flux effectively suppresses solder ball formation and produces minimal residue discoloration after reflow soldering, while ensuring excellent solderability. These discoveries have formed the foundation of our innovative paste flux technology.