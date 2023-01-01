Advanced Paste Flux Technology

Introduction to Our Innovative Paste Flux
The primary objective of our invention is to provide a paste flux with excellent electrical insulation properties, along with a solder paste that utilizes this paste flux. This advanced paste flux addresses critical industry challenges by minimizing solder ball formation and reducing residue discoloration after reflow soldering, while maintaining superior solderability.
Through extensive research and development, our team has discovered that by reducing the metal content and conductivity of rosin compounds used in the paste flux to specific levels, we can significantly enhance the electrical insulation properties of the paste flux. Furthermore, utilizing specific rosin compounds results in a paste flux with an improved light color tone.
Implementation of this specialized paste flux effectively suppresses solder ball formation and produces minimal residue discoloration after reflow soldering, while ensuring excellent solderability. These discoveries have formed the foundation of our innovative paste flux technology.
Technical Specifications of Our Paste Flux
Core Composition
Our paste flux contains a rosin compound (A) with metal content below 50ppm and conductivity of 1.0µS/cm or less when prepared as a 20% by weight ethanol solution.
Elemental Control
The paste flux's rosin compound (A) contains Group IA elements (excluding hydrogen) and Group VIIA elements at levels below 20ppm, ensuring enhanced purity.
Manufacturing Process
The rosin compound (A) in our paste flux is produced by oxidizing the addition reaction product of α,β-unsaturated carboxylic acid (a) and rosin (b).
Modification and Hydrogenation
Our paste flux features a rosin compound (A) with an α,β-unsaturated carboxylic acid modification rate of 30-70% and a hydrogenation rate of 30-60%, carefully controlled to optimize performance characteristics.
Color and Appearance
The rosin compound (A) in our paste flux exhibits a Gardner color scale rating of 2 or lower, ensuring minimal discoloration and aesthetically superior results compared to conventional paste flux products.
Paste Flux Manufacturing Process
Our paste flux undergoes a sophisticated manufacturing process to ensure the highest quality and performance characteristics. The production of our specialized rosin compound (A-1) involves precise hydrogenation of α,β-unsaturated carboxylic acid-modified rosin, followed by careful purification.
Hydrogenation Process
The hydrogenation process for our paste flux is not specifically limited but utilizes well-known methods in the industry. Typically, the α,β-unsaturated acid-modified rosin is heated in the presence of a hydrogenation catalyst under hydrogen pressure ranging from 1-25MPa, preferably 5-20MPa, for a duration of 0.5-7 hours, ideally 1-5 hours.
Suitable hydrogenation catalysts for our paste flux include supported catalysts such as palladium on carbon, rhodium on carbon, ruthenium on carbon, and platinum on carbon, as well as metal powders like nickel and platinum, and various known catalysts including iodides such as iron iodide.
Catalyst Usage and Temperature Control
The catalyst usage for our paste flux is typically 0.01-5 parts by weight, preferably 0.01-3.0 parts by weight, relative to 100 parts by weight of the α,β-unsaturated carboxylic acid-modified rosin. Hydrogenation temperature is optimally maintained between 100-300°C, with 150-290°C being preferred.
From the perspective of obtaining a rosin compound with light color, good thermal stability, and low crystallinity, hydrogenation is preferably performed to achieve a hydrogenation rate of approximately 30-60%. The hydrogenation rate can be measured using gas chromatography instruments such as "GC-14A" (trade name, manufactured by Shimadzu Corporation).
Purification Process for Superior Paste Flux
The rosin compound (A-1) obtained through hydrogenation as described above may contain residual catalyst used during hydrogenation or metals derived from the catalyst (particularly Group IA elements, excluding hydrogen, and Group VIIA elements). Therefore, further purification is preferably performed as needed to ensure our paste flux meets the strictest purity standards.
Distillation
Our paste flux undergoes precise distillation processes to remove volatile impurities and separate components based on their boiling points, ensuring exceptional purity levels.
Recrystallization
Controlled recrystallization of our paste flux components ensures uniform particle structure and removes any remaining contaminants through selective solubility.
Extraction
Specialized solvent extraction techniques further purify our paste flux by selectively removing unwanted compounds while preserving beneficial components.
Resulting Paste Flux Properties
The resulting rosin compound (A-1) in our paste flux exhibits a metal content of 50ppm or less and a conductivity of 1.0µS/cm or less when prepared as a 20% by weight ethanol solution. Additionally, it preferably has an acid value of approximately 200-340mgKOH/g and typically exhibits a Gardner color scale rating of 2 or lower.
In this specification, the color tone (Gardner color scale) of the rosin compound in our paste flux is measured by taking 10g of the target rosin compound into a test tube, heating and melting it under a nitrogen stream, and measuring the resulting sample according to the "Gardner color scale test method" specified in JIS K0071. As a standard solution for the Gardner color scale, for example, Gardner color scale standard solutions manufactured by Kishida Chemical Co., Ltd. can be used.
Additional Paste Flux Variants
In addition to the primary formulation, our paste flux technology includes specialized variants to meet diverse industry requirements. These advanced paste flux options provide tailored solutions for specific applications while maintaining our commitment to quality and performance.
Polymerized Rosin Paste Flux
Rosin compound (A-II) in our paste flux lineup consists of polymerized rosin or hydrogenated polymerized rosin. These specialized paste flux formulations offer enhanced thermal stability and improved adhesion properties, making them ideal for high-temperature applications.
The polymerized rosin used in our paste flux is produced by polymerizing purified rosin, resulting in a more uniform molecular structure that contributes to the paste flux's consistent performance. Hydrogenation of this polymerized rosin further enhances its stability and reduces discoloration under thermal stress.
Quality Control Standards for Paste Flux
Every batch of our paste flux undergoes rigorous testing to ensure compliance with our strict quality standards. This includes comprehensive analysis of metal content, conductivity measurements, and color assessment using standardized procedures.
Our commitment to quality ensures that each shipment of paste flux meets or exceeds the specifications outlined, providing our customers with consistent, reliable performance in their manufacturing processes. The stringent quality control measures applied to our paste flux production guarantee minimal variation between batches and reliable results in application.
Applications and Benefits of Our Paste Flux
Electronics Manufacturing
Our paste flux is ideal for printed circuit board assembly, providing reliable solder joints with minimal residue and excellent electrical insulation properties critical for modern electronics.
Automotive Electronics
The superior performance of our paste flux makes it perfect for automotive applications where reliability under extreme conditions and vibration resistance are essential requirements.
Aerospace Applications
In aerospace manufacturing, our paste flux meets the stringent requirements for reliability, temperature resistance, and minimal outgassing in critical electronic systems.
Key Benefits of Our Advanced Paste Flux
Superior Insulation
Enhanced electrical insulation properties reduce short circuit risks
Minimal Solder Balls
Reduced solder ball formation improves process yields and reliability
Clean Residue
Light-colored residue with minimal discoloration after reflow
Excellent Solderability
Consistent, reliable solder joints across various substrates and alloys
Conclusion
Our innovative paste flux represents a significant advancement in soldering technology, addressing critical industry challenges through careful formulation and precise manufacturing processes. By controlling the metal content and conductivity of the rosin compounds used in our paste flux, we've achieved superior electrical insulation properties that enhance the reliability of electronic assemblies.
The specialized production process for our paste flux, including controlled hydrogenation and purification, results in a product with exceptional characteristics: minimal solder ball formation, reduced residue discoloration, and excellent solderability. These properties make our paste flux an ideal choice for demanding applications in electronics manufacturing, automotive, aerospace, and other high-reliability sectors.
Whether utilizing our standard formulation or specialized polymerized rosin variants, manufacturers can trust in the consistent performance and quality of our paste flux to meet their most challenging soldering requirements.