Advanced Low-Temperature Lead-Free Paste Solder

As electronic information products develop toward ultra-large-scale integration and miniaturization, paste solder has become the most important process material in Surface Mount Technology (SMT). The demand for reliable, high-performance paste solder continues to grow as electronic devices become smaller and more complex.

Traditional paste solder generally uses SAC series alloys (tin-silver-copper series alloys) as the welding material. These formulations typically require welding temperatures higher than 240°C, which can cause problems such as device deformation during the welding process of highly integrated microelectronic devices.

To address these challenges, paste solder formulations using tin-bismuth series alloys as low-temperature solder have become increasingly prevalent, offering significant advantages in modern electronics manufacturing.