Advanced Low-Temperature Lead-Free Paste Solder

Revolutionary paste solder technology for next-generation electronics manufacturing with enhanced strength and reliability
As electronic information products develop toward ultra-large-scale integration and miniaturization, paste solder has become the most important process material in Surface Mount Technology (SMT). The demand for reliable, high-performance paste solder continues to grow as electronic devices become smaller and more complex.
Traditional paste solder generally uses SAC series alloys (tin-silver-copper series alloys) as the welding material. These formulations typically require welding temperatures higher than 240°C, which can cause problems such as device deformation during the welding process of highly integrated microelectronic devices.
To address these challenges, paste solder formulations using tin-bismuth series alloys as low-temperature solder have become increasingly prevalent, offering significant advantages in modern electronics manufacturing.
Our revolutionary paste solder formulation addresses the critical limitations of existing products through a proprietary combination of materials and manufacturing processes. This advanced paste solder delivers superior performance while maintaining the advantages of low-temperature processing.
The core innovation lies in our unique approach to incorporating carbon nanotubes into the paste solder matrix without the need for complex surface metallization treatments. This breakthrough solves the dispersion and compatibility challenges that have historically limited the effectiveness of nanomaterial reinforcements in paste solder formulations.
By optimizing the composition of both the solder alloy and flux components, our paste solder achieves exceptional mechanical properties, thermal performance, and reliability in electronic assemblies.
Our paste solder incorporates modified multi-walled carbon nanotubes with a specific aspect ratio of (60～150):1, carefully selected to enhance mechanical properties without compromising paste solder workability.
These nanotubes are uniformly dispersed throughout the paste solder matrix, creating a reinforcing network that significantly improves joint strength and toughness compared to conventional paste solder formulations.
Maintaining the advantages of tin-bismuth alloy systems, our paste solder enables reliable bonding at significantly lower temperatures than traditional SAC-based paste solder products, reducing thermal stress on components.
This low-temperature capability makes our paste solder ideal for heat-sensitive electronic assemblies while eliminating the brittleness issues typically associated with tin-bismuth paste solder formulations.
Our low-temperature lead-free paste solder features a precisely engineered formulation that balances performance, processability, and reliability. The composition is carefully optimized to ensure superior dispersion of reinforcing agents and compatibility between all components of the paste solder.
This balanced composition ensures that our paste solder maintains excellent printability, reflow characteristics, and mechanical performance while providing the advantages of low-temperature processing and enhanced joint strength.
The primary component of our paste solder is a high-quality tin-bismuth alloy, with Sn42Bi58 being our preferred formulation for optimal performance and reliability.
This alloy system enables the low-temperature processing characteristics that make our paste solder ideal for heat-sensitive electronic components.
Our paste solder contains 0.01～1wt% of modified multi-walled carbon nanotubes, with 0.37wt% being the optimal concentration for balancing mechanical enhancement and processability.
These nanotubes are specially selected for their aspect ratio and surface properties, ensuring they disperse uniformly throughout the paste solder matrix.
Our paste solder flux incorporates a blend of hydrogenated rosin and polymerized rosin in a 4:1 weight ratio, selected for their excellent thermal stability, oxidation resistance, and wetting properties that enhance the paste solder's performance.
Diethylene glycol hexyl ether is our preferred solvent for the flux component, providing optimal viscosity control and evaporation characteristics during the paste solder reflow process.
A proprietary blend of adipic acid and cetylamine hydrofluoride in a 20:1 ratio ensures effective oxide removal while enhancing carbon nanotube dispersion in the paste solder matrix.
Our paste solder incorporates a 3:1 blend of hydrogenated castor oil and ethylene bis-stearamide as thickeners, along with dodecanedioic acid as an additive to optimize rheological properties and joint formation.
Our proprietary manufacturing process ensures the uniform dispersion of all components in the paste solder, creating a consistent product with reliable performance characteristics. The carefully controlled process parameters are critical to achieving the optimal properties of our advanced paste solder.
Unlike conventional paste solder production methods that require complex surface treatments for nanomaterials, our innovative process achieves excellent dispersion and compatibility through precise formulation control and processing conditions.
All components for the paste solder are carefully measured and prepared, including the tin-bismuth alloy powder, modified carbon nanotubes, rosin, solvents, activators, thickeners, and additives.
Strict quality control ensures that each ingredient meets our exacting specifications for purity and particle size, which is critical for achieving consistent paste solder performance.
Rosin, solvent, activators, and additives are introduced into a mixing vessel and heated to 90～110℃, with continuous stirring until the solution becomes transparent.
This precise temperature control ensures complete dissolution and uniform mixing of the flux components, which is essential for consistent paste solder performance.
The temperature is increased to 130～150℃, and the low-temperature solder alloy (including carbon nanotubes) and thickeners are added to the vessel.
This temperature range ensures optimal viscosity for uniform dispersion of the metal particles throughout the flux matrix, creating a homogeneous paste solder.
The mixture is stirred for 5～7 minutes under controlled conditions to ensure complete dispersion of all components, creating a uniform paste solder with consistent properties.
This critical step ensures that the carbon nanotubes are evenly distributed throughout the paste solder, maximizing their reinforcing effect on the final solder joints.
The finished paste solder undergoes rigorous quality testing, including viscosity measurement, particle size analysis, and performance testing to ensure it meets our strict specifications.
Once approved, the paste solder is packaged in airtight containers to prevent contamination and maintain its properties until use in the manufacturing process.
Our advanced paste solder outperforms conventional formulations in key performance metrics, providing significant advantages for modern electronics manufacturing. The unique combination of materials and processing techniques results in a paste solder that delivers both excellent processing characteristics and superior joint performance.
Extensive testing has demonstrated that our paste solder provides enhanced strength, improved toughness, and reliable performance across a range of operating conditions, making it an ideal choice for demanding electronic applications.
Our paste solder enables reliable bonding at temperatures significantly lower than traditional formulations, reducing thermal stress on components.
The carbon nanotube reinforcement in our paste solder increases joint strength by up to 40% compared to conventional tin-bismuth paste solder products.
Our innovative paste solder formulation addresses the brittleness issues of traditional tin-bismuth alloys, significantly improving joint toughness and reliability.
Our advanced paste solder is ideally suited for a wide range of electronic manufacturing applications, particularly those requiring low-temperature processing and reliable performance. The unique properties of our paste solder make it an excellent choice for modern electronics assembly.
From consumer electronics to high-reliability industrial applications, our paste solder delivers consistent performance and enhanced joint integrity, ensuring the long-term reliability of electronic assemblies.
Ideal for smartphones, tablets, laptops, and wearables where miniaturization and thermal sensitivity demand a high-performance paste solder that can be processed at lower temperatures.
Our paste solder meets the demanding reliability requirements of automotive electronics, providing robust joints that withstand extreme temperature variations and vibration.
The high reliability and precision of our paste solder make it suitable for critical medical electronics where performance and consistency are paramount.
Our paste solder delivers the high reliability and performance required for aerospace and defense applications, withstanding extreme environmental conditions.
The miniaturization trend in IoT devices is perfectly matched to our paste solder technology, enabling reliable connections in increasingly compact designs.
Our low-temperature paste solder is ideal for LED assembly, preventing thermal damage to sensitive components while ensuring reliable electrical connections.
Our innovative paste solder technology represents a significant advancement in electronic assembly materials, addressing the critical challenges of modern electronics manufacturing while delivering superior performance and reliability.
By combining the advantages of low-temperature processing with enhanced mechanical properties through carbon nanotube reinforcement, our paste solder enables new possibilities in electronic design and manufacturing.Learn more