Solder Paste Collapse: Causes and Solutions

In the common defects of solder paste, one prevalent issue is solder paste collapse. During solder paste printing or injection coating before soldering, insufficient anti-collapse performance causes the solder paste to spread beyond the intended area – this is what we refer to as solder paste collapse. This spreading can connect adjacent circuit patterns, leading to short circuits or solder joint displacement.

Left: Properly applied solder paste | Right: Collapsed solder paste causing shorts

During the soldering process, problems like solder balls, bridging, joint displacement, and even tombstoning often relate to insufficient anti-collapse properties. These defects compromise product quality, reduce reliability, and increase scrap rates. Many manufacturers who once sold standard formulations have now shifted to enhanced anti-collapse alternatives to address these issues.

The companies that sold conventional solder pastes frequently received complaints about these issues until they reformulated their products. Those that failed to adapt found that their products sold less well in competitive markets where reliability was paramount.

Collapse during heating primarily occurs in the phase from when the solder paste begins to warm up until just before actual soldering. During this period, the paste gradually absorbs heat but hasn't started melting yet. The paste itself is a mixture of tin alloy solder and flux.