Advanced Solder Flux Paste for Low-Temperature Chip Packaging

Revolutionizing semiconductor assembly with high-activity, low-residue solder flux paste specifically engineered for低温焊接 applications
In chip packaging soldering processes, there's a growing trend toward low-temperature焊接, which offers significant environmental benefits and reduces the risk of thermal damage to sensitive components. This low-temperature range is defined as having a reflow peak temperature below 180℃.
However, this approach presents unique challenges for the solder flux paste. At lower temperatures, the activity of conventional solder flux paste tends to be insufficient, making it difficult to effectively remove metal oxides from pad surfaces – a critical step that directly impacts焊接 quality.
Additionally, solder balls with high bismuth content (which is highly susceptible to oxidation) create even greater demands on the solder flux paste's activation properties. Simultaneously, chip packaging requires minimal solder flux paste residue, as excessive residues can compromise packaging integrity and lead to cracks at焊接 interfaces during temperature and humidity cycling tests.
Addressing the critical challenges in low-temperature chip packaging, our advanced solder flux paste delivers exceptional performance where conventional products fall short.
Our revolutionary solder flux paste is specifically engineered to meet the demanding requirements of low-temperature solder ball applications in chip packaging. This innovative solder flux paste formulation provides superior activation while minimizing post-reflow residues, solving the fundamental trade-off that has long challenged manufacturers.
The unique composition of our solder flux paste ensures excellent wetting properties even at temperatures below 180℃, effectively removes oxides from various pad surfaces, and leaves minimal residue that could compromise packaging integrity. Furthermore, this advanced solder flux paste is non-corrosive, ensuring long-term reliability of the焊接 joints.
Our solder flux paste utilizes a synergistic blend of high-activity organic acids combined with specialized organic amines, creating a hybrid activation system that delivers exceptional performance at low temperatures.
The carefully selected solvents in our solder flux paste formulation have optimal volatility, ensuring they vaporize completely during reflow while maintaining proper viscosity during application. This balanced approach is what makes our solder flux paste ideal for precision chip packaging applications.
Our solder flux paste is composed of carefully selected ingredients in optimized proportions to deliver the perfect balance of activity and low residue.
|Component
|Weight Percentage
|Function
|Rosin
|8% - 15%
|Provides base structure and protects against oxidation during焊接
|Solvent
|65% - 78%
|Controls viscosity and evaporates during reflow to minimize residue
|Thixotropic Agent
|5%
|Controls flow properties for precise application
|Organic Acids
|6% - 10%
|Primary activators that remove metal oxides
|Surfactant
|1% - 3%
|Enhances wetting and spreading properties
|Organic Amine
|2% - 4%
|Synergistic activator that enhances overall activity
Our solder flux paste incorporates a precise 1:1 ratio of hydrogenated castor oil and fatty amide as the thixotropic system. This combination provides excellent viscosity control, ensuring the solder flux paste maintains its shape after application while flowing appropriately during the reflow process.
The solder flux paste utilizes a blend of high-performance organic acids including docosanedioic acid, malic acid, citric acid, p-hydroxybenzoic acid, and 4-hydroxyphthalic acid. This multi-component system provides broad-spectrum oxide removal capabilities across different metal surfaces and operating conditions.
Our solder flux paste contains either isooctylamine hydrobromide or dibromoisopropylbenzene as the surfactant component. This carefully selected additive enhances the wetting properties of the solder flux paste, ensuring superior spreading and contact with both the solder ball and pad surfaces.
The solder flux paste formulation includes a high-performance organic amine such as diethanolamine, triethanolamine, triisopropanolamine, or isooctylamine. This component works synergistically with the organic acids to create a hybrid activation system that delivers exceptional performance at low temperatures, a key advantage of our solder flux paste over conventional products.
Our solder flux paste is produced using a carefully controlled manufacturing process to ensure consistent quality and performance.
The first step in producing our high-quality solder flux paste involves accurately measuring and combining rosin (8%-15%), organic acids (6%-10%), and solvent (65%-78%) in a specialized mixing vessel. These components form the base of our solder flux paste and are mixed at a precisely controlled temperature between 150-220℃ until the rosin and organic acids are completely dissolved.
Once the initial mixture is homogeneous, the temperature is reduced to 80-100℃, and the thixotropic agent (5% by weight) is carefully added to the solder flux paste. This step is critical for developing the proper viscosity and flow characteristics of the final solder flux paste. The mixture is continuously stirred until the thixotropic agent is fully incorporated and the solution becomes clear.
The temperature of the solder flux paste mixture is further reduced to 50-60℃ before adding the surfactant (1%-3% by weight). This temperature range ensures optimal dispersion of the surfactant throughout the solder flux paste without compromising its chemical integrity. The mixture is stirred for 3-5 minutes to ensure uniform distribution of the surfactant, resulting in a viscous paste consistency.
In the final production step, the solder flux paste is cooled to 25-30℃, and organic amine (2%-4% by weight) is added. This final component completes the activation system of our solder flux paste. The mixture is stirred for an additional 3-5 minutes to ensure complete homogenization. The finished solder flux paste then undergoes rigorous quality control testing to verify its performance characteristics before being packaged for distribution.
Our advanced solder flux paste outperforms conventional products in key performance metrics critical to chip packaging applications.
Our solder flux paste achieves a 75% spread ratio, exceeding the 70% typically seen with conventional solder flux paste products, indicating superior wetting and spreading capabilities.
After reflow, our solder flux paste leaves only 15% residue by weight compared to the 50% typically left by conventional solder flux paste, a critical advantage for chip packaging integrity.
Our solder flux paste demonstrates significantly reduced corrosion potential compared to conventional alternatives, with minimal impact on copper surfaces even after extended exposure.
A specific implementation of our advanced solder flux paste for Sn42Bi58 alloy solder balls included the following composition:
This specific solder flux paste formulation underwent rigorous testing against conventional alternatives, with impressive results:
|Performance Metric
|Conventional Solder Flux Paste
|Our Advanced Solder Flux Paste
|Spread Ratio
|70%
|75%
|Copper Corrosion
|Low
|Very Low
|Residue Percentage
|50%
|15%
|Temperature Cycling Performance
|Passes 500 cycles
|Passes 1000+ cycles
|Humidity Resistance
|Moderate
|Excellent
Our solder flux paste delivers exceptional activation even below 180℃, effectively removing metal oxides from pad surfaces and ensuring reliable焊接 joints. The unique combination of high-activity organic acids and organic amines in our solder flux paste creates a powerful activation system that performs where conventional solder flux paste products fail.
The carefully selected solvents in our solder flux paste formulation ensure complete vaporization during reflow, leaving only 15% residue by weight – significantly less than the 50% typically left by conventional solder flux paste. This minimal residue eliminates potential issues in chip packaging and enhances long-term reliability.
Our solder flux paste is engineered to be non-corrosive to both the solder joints and surrounding components. The activators in our solder flux paste completely react and volatilize during the reflow process, leaving no corrosive residues that could compromise the integrity of the electronic assembly over time.
Our versatile solder flux paste is compatible with various solder ball alloys including Sn42Bi58, Sn42Bi57Ag1, and Sn42Bi57Cu1, as well as multiple pad platings. This broad compatibility makes our solder flux paste an ideal solution for diverse chip packaging applications.
Our advanced solder flux paste represents a significant advancement in low-temperature soldering technology for chip packaging applications. By addressing the fundamental challenges of balancing high activity with low residue, our solder flux paste delivers performance benefits that translate directly to improved manufacturing yields, enhanced product reliability, and reduced costs.
The key innovation in our solder flux paste lies in the synergistic interaction between its components. By using high-volatility solvents, we ensure minimal residue in our solder flux paste. By combining high-activity organic acids with specialized organic amines, we create a hybrid activation system in our solder flux paste that delivers exceptional oxide removal capabilities at low temperatures. The addition of carefully selected surfactants further enhances the performance of our solder flux paste by improving wetting and spreading.
These advancements in solder flux paste technology result in a product that not only meets but exceeds the demanding requirements of modern chip packaging processes, providing manufacturers with a reliable solution that enhances both production efficiency and final product quality.
