Advanced Solder Flux Paste for Low-Temperature Chip Packaging

In chip packaging soldering processes, there's a growing trend toward low-temperature焊接, which offers significant environmental benefits and reduces the risk of thermal damage to sensitive components. This low-temperature range is defined as having a reflow peak temperature below 180℃.

However, this approach presents unique challenges for the solder flux paste. At lower temperatures, the activity of conventional solder flux paste tends to be insufficient, making it difficult to effectively remove metal oxides from pad surfaces – a critical step that directly impacts焊接 quality.

Additionally, solder balls with high bismuth content (which is highly susceptible to oxidation) create even greater demands on the solder flux paste's activation properties. Simultaneously, chip packaging requires minimal solder flux paste residue, as excessive residues can compromise packaging integrity and lead to cracks at焊接 interfaces during temperature and humidity cycling tests.