Advanced Solder Technology: solder flux vs solder paste

With the rapid development of the electronics industry, the demand for low-temperature soldering applications in heat-sensitive areas such applications in heat-sensitive areas such as smart hardware radiators, LED lighting component mounting, and solar photovoltaics has grown significantly. As a connecting material between electronic components and circuit boards, lead-free solder paste has been widely used.

Currently, solder pastes prepared with lead-free alloy solders such as SnAgCu and SnAg have a reflow soldering temperature of generally above 230°C, which cannot meet the requirements of low-temperature soldering. These materials are unsuitable for the soldering process of heat-sensitive electronic components. Therefore, tin-bismuth based lead-free solder pastes with lower melting points have become the preferred material in the field of low-temperature soldering.

However, existing tin-bismuth based lead-free solder pastes have low activity, which prevents the pads from removing surface oxide layers, leading to soldering defects such as cold solder joints, tombstoning, solder balls, and non-wetting.

To address these issues, existing technologies mainly use halides with strong corrosiveness (such as ammonium fluoride, tetrahydroxypropyl ethylenediamine hydrofluoride, etc.) as activators to remove black oxides formed during the soldering process. This not only corrodes solder joints and substrates, reduces surface insulation resistance, and affects the electrical performance of solder joints, but also fails to solve the problem of solder paste storage stability.