Advanced Solder for Stainless Steel Solutions

The Evolution of Solder for Stainless Steel

As electronic products develop toward ultra-large-scale integration, digitization, and miniaturization, surface mount technology (SMT) has become the mainstream technology in electronic assembly. This evolution has significantly impacted the development of specialized materials like solder for stainless steel, demanding higher performance and reliability.

Traditional tin-lead solder can basically meet these requirements, but because it contains a large amount of lead, long-term use will bring significant harm to human living environment and safety. This has prompted a revolutionary shift in the development of solder for stainless steel, prioritizing both performance and environmental safety.

Consequently, the United States, the European Union, and other regions have enacted legislation prohibiting the use of lead and its compounds, and many countries including China have formulated national standards for lead-free solder. These regulatory changes have accelerated innovation in solder for stainless steel formulations and applications.