Advanced Solder Paste Technology for BGA Applications

In recent years, following the promotion of large-scale integration (ISIS) with larger dimensions and higher speeds, semiconductor components have seen an increase in the number of leads and narrower lead spacing. While quad flat packages (QFPs) with an assembly pitch of 0.5mm are mass-produced, concerns exist that assembly pitches of 0.4mm and 0.3mm will increase costs due to lead deformation and poor soldering.

Issues such as unsoldered leads and bridging between leads caused by narrow spacing create significant manufacturing challenges. To address these issues, Ball Grid Array (BGA) technology has emerged as a viable solution. When you need to solder it reliably at these tiny pitches, BGA offers distinct advantages over traditional QFP components.

As shown in Figure 1, BGA is a surface-mount semiconductor component where spherical solder bumps are formed on various substrates. Because these spherical solder connections (solder ball bumps) are arranged in two dimensions on the substrate, they provide a wider lead spacing compared to QFP components and eliminate solder ball deformation issues.

Consequently, solder defects are expected to decrease dramatically in mass production compared to QFP components when you properly solder it using optimized processes. This represents a significant advancement in semiconductor packaging technology.