Advanced Solder Paste Technology & Inspection Systems

Initial State Configuration

In its initial state, the apparatus is configured for safe storage and transportation while maintaining readiness for operation. The adjustment seat is positioned at the top of the adjustment slot, with the pressing plate fully retracted into the placement cavity. This configuration protects delicate components and facilitates easy handling.

Critical safety features are engaged in the initial state: the first bevel gear is disengaged from the second bevel gear, and the fourth bevel gear is disconnected from both the third and fifth bevel gears. This mechanical isolation prevents accidental activation, enhancing workplace safety and protecting the equipment from damage during movement.

The locking block is fully extended into the first locking groove, securing the adjustment seat in its raised position. This prevents unwanted movement during transportation, maintaining the system's calibration and ensuring that initial solder paste inspection benchmarks remain valid when production begins.

Activation Process

When initiating solder paste preparation, the pneumatic cylinder is activated to extend the piston rod, lowering the fourth bevel gear into engagement with both the third and fifth bevel gears. This simultaneous engagement establishes the power transmission path necessary for operation.

As the fourth bevel gear descends, it drives the ramp slider downward, which in turn pushes the lock block to the right against the second elastic strip's resistance. This action completely withdraws the lock block from the first locking groove, releasing the adjustment seat from its stowed position and preparing the system for solder paste processing and subsequent solder paste inspection.