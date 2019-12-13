Tin-Bismuth Solder Paste

Solder paste is a critical material in modern electronic packaging technology, enabling the precise placement and bonding of components in surface mount technology (SMT). In solder paste printing processes, the material must maintain appropriate viscosity at room temperature to hold components in place, then perform reliably during reflow soldering.

During reflow, the active components in the solder paste remove oxides from solder surfaces, reduce surface tension to facilitate proper wetting, while solvents and other components evaporate. Upon cooling, a metallurgical bond forms between the metal alloy and substrate, creating the electrical and mechanical connection between components and printed circuit boards.

Surface mount technology has become essential in electronic packaging due to its ability to accommodate the high integration and miniaturization requirements of modern electronic products. It offers advantages such as simplified工艺流程, excellent bonding performance, and broad applicability across various electronic manufacturing sectors.

Challenges in Traditional Formulations While solder paste technology has advanced significantly, conventional formulations—particularly tin-bismuth based products—face several critical challenges that impact their performance in solder paste printing applications: Black ring formation around solder joints after reflow, which affects electrical insulation,焊接性能, corrosion resistance, and aesthetics

Post-solder residue flowing onto pads, causing poor electrical insulation and corrosion

Presence of metallic bismuth in black ring formations, which degrades alloy焊接性能 and electrical insulation

Inadequate film formation by post-solder residues, failing to properly protect solder joints

Corrosion of substrates and solder joints, particularly under thermal cycling conditions, leading to reduced product lifespan

Traditional approaches to addressing these issues, such as using inorganic acids or complex thixotropic agent blends, have achieved only limited success. These methods often fail to completely eliminate black rings, result in dull solder joint surfaces, and introduce formulation complexities that hinder industrial production.

Our innovative tin-bismuth solder paste formulation represents a breakthrough in addressing these challenges. By carefully selecting and balancing the components, we've developed a solution that excels in modern solder paste printing applications while overcoming the limitations of conventional products.