Revolutionary Soldering Flux Paste Technology
The Science Behind Effective Soldering Flux Paste
In the realm of soft soldering, the role of soldering flux paste is indispensable. A high-quality soldering flux paste performs a critical chemical function by removing metal oxides from both the solder and the metal surfaces of the objects being joined. This oxide removal is essential as it enables metal elements to migrate across the boundary between the solder and the substrate, facilitating the formation of intermetallic compounds that create strong, reliable bonds.
The effectiveness of any soldering process hinges significantly on the performance of the soldering flux paste used. Without proper oxide removal and surface preparation, even the highest quality solder will fail to create adequate joints, leading to potential mechanical and electrical failures in the finished product.
Key Functions of Soldering Flux Paste
- Chemical removal of metal oxides from surfaces
- Prevention of re-oxidation during the heating process
- Improvement of wetting properties of the solder
- Facilitation of intermetallic compound formation
- Reduction of surface tension to promote proper spread
Limitations of Traditional Flux Formulations
Historically, organic acids such as dicarboxylic acids have been used as activators in soldering flux paste formulations. While these compounds provide some level of oxide removal, they often struggle to maintain consistent performance across varying thermal profiles.
More recently, dimer acids obtained by dimerizing monocarboxylic acids like oleic acid have been introduced as activators in soldering flux paste. However, these formulations exhibit significant variability in performance due to the nature of dimer acids, whose properties vary greatly depending on carbon number, degree of unsaturation (number of double bonds), and molecular structure.
This variability means that even dimer acids with the same carbon count can have entirely different structures based on their degree of unsaturation. Consequently, finishing quality after soldering—including wetting spreadability and the presence or absence of dewetting—can vary dramatically based on the thermal history experienced during the soldering process.
Our Innovative Soldering Flux Paste Solution
Addressing these challenges, our research has led to the development of a breakthrough soldering flux paste formulation that delivers consistent performance across varying thermal conditions.
The Discovery
We discovered that when soldering flux paste contains dimer acids or trimer acids formed by the reaction of oleic acid and linoleic acid, the solder exhibits excellent wetting and spreading properties while effectively preventing dewetting.
Advanced Formulation
Our soldering flux paste incorporates precisely controlled amounts of these dimer and trimer acids, including their hydrogenated derivatives, to ensure consistent performance regardless of thermal history during soldering.
Technical Composition of Our Soldering Flux Paste
Our revolutionary soldering flux paste is formulated with specific concentrations of key ingredients to ensure optimal performance. The core of our formulation is the precise inclusion of dimer acids and trimer acids derived from the reaction of oleic acid and linoleic acid, including their hydrogenated variants.
The soldering flux paste contains a total of 0.5wt% to 20wt% of these critical components, which may include:
- Dimer acids formed as a reaction product of oleic acid and linoleic acid
- Trimer acids formed as a reaction product of oleic acid and linoleic acid
- Hydrogenated dimer acids derived from the above dimer acids
- Hydrogenated trimer acids derived from the above trimer acids
These components may be used individually or in combinations of two or more to achieve the desired performance characteristics in our soldering flux paste.
|Component
|Weight Percentage Range
|Function
|Dimer & Trimer Acids
|0.5wt% - 20wt%
|Primary activators, enhance wetting, prevent dewetting
|Rosin
|30wt% - 60wt%
|Base material, provides viscosity and protection
|Solvent
|29wt% - 60wt%
|Controls viscosity, facilitates application
|Additional Organic Acids
|0wt% - 10wt%
|Secondary activators, enhance oxide removal
|Organic Halides
|0wt% - 5wt%
|Activation enhancers, improve wetting
|Amine Hydrohalides
|0wt% - 5wt%
|Stabilize activators, control activity
|Amines
|0wt% - 10wt% (preferably 0.1wt% - 10wt%)
|pH adjustment, activator stabilization
|Thixotropic Agents
|0wt% - 10wt%
|Control flow properties, prevent slump
Optimized Solder Paste Formulation
Our solder paste combines the advanced flux formulation with high-quality metal powders, creating a complete solution for electronic assembly. The precise balance of ingredients in our soldering flux paste ensures exceptional performance across a wide range of soldering conditions and thermal profiles.
The amine content, preferably between 0.5wt% and 10wt%, plays a crucial role in stabilizing the activators in our soldering flux paste, ensuring consistent performance even under challenging thermal conditions.
Performance Advantages of Our Soldering Flux Paste
Key Performance Benefits
-
Enhanced Wetting Spreadability
Our soldering flux paste promotes superior wetting across various metal surfaces, ensuring complete coverage and forming reliable bonds.
-
Dewetting Prevention
The advanced formulation in our soldering flux paste virtually eliminates dewetting issues, even under challenging thermal conditions.
-
Consistent Performance
Our soldering flux paste delivers reliable results across varying thermal profiles and soldering processes, ensuring consistent joint quality.
-
High Thermal Stability
The specially formulated soldering flux paste maintains its effectiveness even under high thermal loads, preventing performance degradation.
Performance Under Various Thermal Conditions
Ideal Applications for Our Soldering Flux Paste
Our advanced soldering flux paste is designed to excel across a wide range of industrial applications where reliable, high-quality solder joints are critical. The unique formulation ensures consistent performance regardless of the specific soldering process or thermal profile encountered.
Electronics Manufacturing
Perfect for printed circuit board (PCB) assembly, our soldering flux paste ensures reliable connections between components and traces, even in high-density layouts.
Automotive Electronics
Withstands the harsh environmental conditions of automotive applications, our soldering flux paste creates joints that resist vibration, temperature extremes, and corrosion.
Aerospace & Defense
Meets the stringent reliability requirements of aerospace applications, where our soldering flux paste contributes to joints that perform under extreme conditions.
Process Compatibility
Our versatile soldering flux paste is compatible with various soldering processes, including:
Wave Soldering
Reflow Soldering
Hand Soldering
Selective Soldering
Revolutionizing Soldering Performance
Our advanced soldering flux paste represents a significant advancement in soldering technology. By incorporating precisely controlled amounts of dimer and trimer acids derived from oleic and linoleic acids, our formulation delivers exceptional wetting properties while eliminating dewetting issues, even under high thermal load conditions.
Whether used in demanding electronics manufacturing, automotive applications, or aerospace systems, our soldering flux paste ensures consistent, reliable performance across all thermal profiles and soldering processes. The result is stronger, more reliable solder joints that meet the highest industry standards.Learn more