Soldering Paste vs Flux: The Ultimate Guide

What is Solder Paste?

Solder paste, also known as solder cream, is a gray paste-like material that emerged as a new type of soldering material alongside Surface Mount Technology (SMT). This complex material system is a paste mixture formed by combining solder powder, flux, and other additives such as surfactants and thixotropic agents.

In the context of soldering paste vs flux, it's important to note that solder paste already contains flux as one of its key components. This integration makes solder paste a ready-to-use material for many electronic manufacturing applications.

Solder paste has a certain viscosity at room temperature, allowing it to temporarily hold electronic components in place. During the soldering process, as solvents and some additives evaporate at soldering temperatures, the paste facilitates the permanent bonding of components to printed circuit board pads.