Advanced Solder Paste Technology for Soldering Stainless Steel

Environmental Concerns and Halogen-Free Solutions for Soldering Stainless Steel

In recent years, with increasing global attention to environmental pollution, there has been a growing demand for high safety in products used in daily life. One example is dioxins, which are known to be highly toxic to humans and have become an environmental concern. Dioxins, a type of halogen compound, can be produced when halogen-containing materials are incinerated—presenting challenges for soldering stainless steel applications that have traditionally relied on halogenated fluxes.

Soldering installation on electronic substrates is performed by applying solder paste containing halogen components as described above onto electronic substrates and heating them. Thus, halogen compounds remain on substrates using solder paste, and when incinerated, they produce dioxins, deteriorating the environment. From this perspective, there has been a need in recent years to develop solder pastes that contain no or extremely low levels of halogens (halogen-free solder pastes), even for demanding applications like soldering stainless steel.

Figure 4: Environmental impact assessment of traditional vs. halogen-free flux formulations for soldering stainless steel

However, simply reducing the amount of halogen-containing flux in the solder paste to reduce halogen content significantly degrades solder paste properties such as solder wettability—effects that are even more pronounced when soldering stainless steel. Therefore, there is a need to develop technology that can simultaneously satisfy halogen-free requirements while maintaining performance, especially for critical applications involving soldering stainless steel.

This invention was made in view of the above problems and provides a solder paste that addresses these challenges through innovative formulations specifically engineered for soldering stainless steel. The new formulations maintain the necessary activation properties for soldering stainless steel while eliminating or minimizing halogen content, thus reducing environmental impact without sacrificing performance in soldering stainless steel applications.

The development of effective halogen-free flux systems for soldering stainless steel represents a significant advancement in materials science. These new formulations typically incorporate alternative activators and additives that can effectively remove the oxide layer from stainless steel surfaces during the soldering process. While challenges remain in optimizing these formulations for different stainless steel alloys and processing conditions, significant progress has been made in creating viable halogen-free solutions for soldering stainless steel.

When soldering stainless steel with halogen-free pastes, careful attention must be paid to process parameters such as temperature profiles, dwell times, and paste application methods. These factors can significantly impact the quality of the bond when soldering stainless steel without the aid of traditional halogenated activators. Manufacturers are developing specialized equipment and processes tailored to the unique requirements of halogen-free soldering stainless steel applications.

The shift toward halogen-free solutions in soldering stainless steel applications is driven not only by environmental concerns but also by evolving regulatory requirements worldwide. Many regions have implemented strict limits on halogen content in electronic and industrial products, creating strong market demand for compliant soldering stainless steel technologies. This regulatory environment has accelerated research and development in halogen-free solder paste formulations specifically designed for soldering stainless steel.

Despite the challenges, the performance gap between traditional halogen-containing and new halogen-free formulations for soldering stainless steel continues to narrow. In many applications, modern halogen-free pastes can achieve bond strengths and reliability comparable to their halogen-containing counterparts when properly optimized for soldering stainless steel. This progress is enabling wider adoption of environmentally friendly practices in industries that rely heavily on soldering stainless steel components.