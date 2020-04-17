High Stability Welding Paste Technology

To solve the above technical problems, the first aspect of the present invention provides a high-stability welding paste. According to weight percentage, the raw materials of the high-stability welding paste include 84-87% solder and 13-16% flux paste. The solder includes tin-bismuth series alloys and carbon nanotubes. Based on the flux paste as a reference, according to parts by weight, the flux paste includes 20-50 parts of rosin, 20-40 parts of solvent, 5-15 parts of active agent, 5-10 parts of thickener, and 1-5 parts of additives.

Key Components Solder Composition (84-87%) Tin-bismuth series alloys: Preferred is Sn42Bi58, which provides excellent low-temperature soldering properties essential for modern electronic components

Preferred is Sn42Bi58, which provides excellent low-temperature soldering properties essential for modern electronic components Carbon nanotubes: Account for 0.01-1wt% of the solder, with 0.57wt% being optimal. These nanotubes are specially modified to enhance their performance in the welding paste Flux Paste Composition (13-16%) Rosin: 20-50 parts, providing essential tackiness and protection

20-50 parts, providing essential tackiness and protection Solvent: 20-40 parts, ensuring proper viscosity and application properties

20-40 parts, ensuring proper viscosity and application properties Active agent: 5-15 parts, promoting wetting and bonding

5-15 parts, promoting wetting and bonding Thickener: 5-10 parts, controlling the consistency of the welding paste

5-10 parts, controlling the consistency of the welding paste Additives: 1-5 parts, enhancing specific performance characteristics

Modified Carbon Nanotubes A critical innovation in our welding paste is the use of modified carbon nanotubes, which significantly improve dispersion and compatibility within the welding paste matrix. The preparation method includes the following steps: Add carbon nanotubes into ethanol solvent, add modifier under stirring, react for 12-24 hours at 70-80°C under nitrogen atmosphere, filter, wash, and dry to obtain the modified carbon nanotubes. Optimal Modification Parameters Modifier to carbon nanotube mass ratio: (0.15～0.2)：1, preferably 0.18：1

Reaction temperature: 70～80℃

Reaction time: 12～24h

Reaction atmosphere: Nitrogen The modifier is a C12～C18 alkyl silane coupling agent. Examples include dodecyltrimethoxysilane (CAS No: 3069-21-4), dodecyltriethoxysilane (CAS No: 18536-91-9), cetyltrimethoxysilane (CAS No: 16415-12-6), cetyltriethoxysilane (CAS No: 16415-13-7), octadecyltrimethoxysilane (CAS No: 3069-42-9), and octadecyltriethoxysilane (CAS No: 7399-00-0).

Rosin Component The rosin in our welding paste is selected from at least one of acrylic rosin, disproportionated rosin, hydrogenated rosin, and polymerized rosin. From the perspective of improving the thermal stability, oxidation resistance, and wettability of the welding paste, a preferred embodiment uses hydrogenated rosin and polymerized rosin in a weight ratio of (3～5)：1, with 4：1 being most optimal. Each type of rosin contributes unique properties to the welding paste: Acrylic Rosin Produced by reaction of rosin and acrylic acid, providing good adhesion properties to the welding paste. Disproportionated Rosin Offers improved thermal stability, beneficial for high-temperature performance of the welding paste. Hydrogenated Rosin Provides excellent oxidation resistance, extending the shelf life of the welding paste. Polymerized Rosin Offers enhanced viscosity control, improving the application properties of the welding paste.

Solvent System The solvent in our welding paste is selected from at least one of tetrahydrofurfuryl alcohol (CAS No: 97-99-4), terpineol (CAS No: 10482-56-1), diethylene glycol hexyl ether (CAS No: 112-59-4), tetraethylene glycol methyl ether (CAS No: 23783-42-8), diethylene glycol butyl ether (CAS No: 203-961-6), ethylene glycol phenyl ether (CAS No: 122-99-6), and triethylene glycol butyl ether (CAS No: 143-22-6). In a preferred embodiment, the solvent is tetrahydrofurfuryl alcohol and terpineol in a mass ratio of 8：(2～5), with 8：3 being most preferred. This specific solvent combination provides exceptional stability to the welding paste, preventing drying and maintaining optimal viscosity over time. The low volatility and unique molecular structures of these solvents—with their cyclic and hydroxyl groups—create intermolecular forces with the modified carbon nanotubes in the welding paste. This interaction prevents solvent loss during storage and maintains effective activity during the soldering process, improving the wettability of the welding paste on substrate surfaces.

Active Agents The active agent in our welding paste is selected from at least one of succinic acid, adipic acid, azelaic acid, and suberic acid. In a preferred embodiment, the active agent also includes ammonium hydrogen fluoride (CAS No: 1341-49-7). Most preferably, the active agent is adipic acid and ammonium hydrogen fluoride in a weight ratio of 1：0.03. This specific combination has been found to significantly reduce post-soldering residues in the welding paste. The fluoride ions from ammonium hydrogen fluoride provide crystallization refinement, while also improving the rheological properties of the welding paste during printing. However, due to its corrosive nature, careful control of ammonium hydrogen fluoride content is essential to prevent metal alloy corrosion in the welding paste, which could lead to sanding phenomena during storage.