Understanding Solder Paste Inspection

The Importance of Solder Paste in Electronics Manufacturing

With the development of electronic science and technology, surface mount technology (SMT) has become increasingly important in electronic assembly. Solder paste, a material that emerged alongside SMT, serves as an extremely important auxiliary material in surface mounting processes. Understanding what is solder paste inspection is essential for anyone involved in electronics manufacturing, as it directly impacts product quality and reliability.

In China, printed circuit board (PCB) solder paste used in high-end, high-density assembly fields—such as in the production of high-end mobile phones, digital cameras, precision instruments, and other electronic devices—generally faces challenges when compared to similar foreign products. These challenges include issues like bubble formation, cold soldering, and solder bridging. A particularly significant problem is the tendency for domestic solder paste to dry out during use, indicating poor viscosity stability. Addressing these issues through effective quality control measures, including thorough inspection protocols, is where what is solder paste inspection becomes critically important.

Figure 1: Solder paste application in PCB manufacturing process

Solder paste is a key material in surface mount technology, and its performance directly affects the quality of electronic products. In electronic assembly, 80% of quality issues are related to solder paste. Using solder paste with unstable viscosity can lead to welding defects, which undoubtedly埋下 hidden dangers for the reliability of electronic products. As electronic technology continues to advance, the requirements for welding quality in electronic products are becoming increasingly stringent. This is why understanding what is solder paste inspection and implementing robust inspection processes is vital for modern electronics manufacturing.