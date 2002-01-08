Advanced Epoxy Resin Solder Paste Compositions

The Evolution of Soldering Technology

Recently, with the miniaturization and increased functionality of electronic devices, there has been a constant demand for higher density in semiconductors and similar components. Consequently, welding processes have become essential bonding technologies.

The welding process known as soldering is a method of joining two different materials by melting a low-melting-point metal at temperatures below 450°C. Recent developments in welding processes have moved toward the use of solder balls or solder bumps. Solder balls are solder components that provide electrical and mechanical connections between chips and substrates, taking the form of ultra-precise solder materials in small bead form that ultimately enable electrical signal transmission between chips and circuit boards.

